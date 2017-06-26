Cyclist dies in Kansas City criterium

The Kansas City Star reports that a cyclist died after crashing in the Tour of KC Criterium in Kansas City, Missouri Sunday.

Our thoughts go out to the family, friends, and teammates of the rider who passed after a race incident in today’s event. Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of a member of the cycling community. Posted by Tour of Kansas City on Sunday, June 25, 2017

According to police reports, the crash occurred at 1:30 p.m. This would have coincided with the men’s Pro-1-2 category.

This year, the 54-year-old race consisted of a five-kilometer prologue time trial, a circuit race, and the Sunday criterium in Kansas City’s Crossroads neighborhood.

Fox 4 KC reports that the racer suffered a head injury and bleeding.

VeloNews will publish more details as they become available.