Bardiani-CSF suspended over two doping positives

Italian team Bardiani-CSF has been sidelined for 30 days due to two failed anti-doping tests that were announced days before the Giro d’Italia.

Stefano Pirazzi and Nicola Ruffoni were found to have growth hormone-releasing peptides in out-of-competition samples taken on April 25 and 26, respectively. The two Italians were immediately pulled from Bardiani’s Giro d’Italia roster.

About two weeks later, “B” sample tests confirmed their respective doping violations. Bardiani fired both Pirazzi and Ruffoni from the team.

Now, 16 days after the Giro’s final stage, the Pro Continental team will take its licks. The UCI rules state that teams with two doping positives in a 12-month period face suspension. The penalty can range from 15-45 days.

The UCI did not immediately respond when asked why it took so long to rule on the team’s suspension. Pirazzi and Ruffoni’s “B” sample results were announced May 19, the morning of Giro stage 13. Bardiani-CSF’s best result was fourth in stage 6 with Simone Andreetta.