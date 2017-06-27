André Cardoso out of Tour after failed anti-doping test

The UCI announced Tuesday that Trek-Segafredo’s André Cardoso has failed an out-of-competition anti-doping test. Cardoso, who was expected to support teammate Alberto Contador in the Tour de France, is now out of the summer’s biggest race.

The cycling governing body’s press statement said that the Portuguese rider’s sample had indicated the presence of blood-booster Erythropoietin (EPO).

Cardoso had been slated to start the Tour de France on Saturday. The UCI provisionally suspended the 32-year-old. As such, he will not start the Tour in Dusseldorf. The rules allow him to request a “B” sample test, and he has requested that option.

Trek-Segafredo announced that Spanish veteran Haimar Zubeldia will replace Cardoso on its Tour squad. It also provided a brief statement that said, “We hold our riders and staff to the highest ethical standards and will act and communicate accordingly as more details become available.”

The anti-doping sample in question was provided on June 18, 2017. Cardoso finished the Critérium du Dauphiné one week prior. At the Dauphiné, he rode to 19th place overall, riding for team leader Contador.

Cardoso has raced professionally since 2008. This season was his first with the American Trek-Segafredo team. Prior to that, he raced for four years with the Slipstream Sports outfit — first Garmin-Sharp, then Cannondale-Garmin and Cannondale-Drapac.