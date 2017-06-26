Home » Gallery » U.S. Pro Gallery: Neben doubles-up in Knoxville
U.S. Pro Gallery: Neben doubles-up in Knoxville
Casey B. Gibson Published
Jun. 26, 2017
USPRO Women's Road Race National Championship The early break of the day went over the Gay Street Bridge. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com USPRO Women's Road Race National Championship The race started in the Old City entertainment district, a revitalized section of Knoxville. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com USPRO Women's Road Race National Championship The women’s peloton started with a large field of over 100 riders. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com USPRO Women's Road Race National Championship The peloton tackled the very steep Sherrod Road climb. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com USPRO Women's Road Race National Championship The steep Sherrod Road climb wound through a heavily treed residential area above the city. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com USPRO Women's Road Race National Championships Amber Neben attacked the peloton with 2.5 laps to go. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com USPRO Women's Road Race National Championships Katie Hall led the peloton across the Gay Street Bridge. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com USPRO Women's Road Race National Championship Neben hooked up with Emily Newsome, and the pair rode together until the final climb, where Neben rode on alone. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com USPRO Women's Road Race National Championship Megan Guarnier and Coryn Rivera tried to get a little help to chase Neben, but couldn’t get any takers. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com USPRO Women's Road Race National Championship Neben doesn’t have classic form, but she was able to hold off the chasing final group all by herself. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com USPRO Women's Road Race National Championship Ruth Winder led the chase group through the first turn in the Old City neighborhood. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com USPRO Women's Road Race National Championship Amber Neben couldn’t believe it, as she won her second championship of the weekend. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com USPRO Women's Road Race National Championships Coryn Rivera expressed her frustration with finishing second, for the third year in a row. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com USPRO Women's Road Race National Championship Rally’s Emma White was in the final selection, finishing fifth, and was the first U23 woman. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com USPRO Men's Road Cycling National Championship White also took home two national championships, one in the U23 women’s time trial and another in the road race. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com USPRO Women's Road Race National Championships The women’s podium of Amber Neben, Coryn Rivera and Ruth Winder. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com