Home » Gallery » Suisse, stage 4 photos: Warbasse takes first WorldTour win
Suisse, stage 4 photos: Warbasse takes first WorldTour win
By
VeloNews.com Published
Jun. 13, 2017
Tour de Suisse, stage 4: Zytglogge The peloton rolled out of Bern, Switzerland for the start of stage 4 with the Zyglogge as the backdrop. The Zytglogge clocktower was built in the 13th century and is one of Switzerland’s most recognizable landmarks. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Tour de Suisse, stage 4: Matthews leads Michael Matthews (Sunweb) started the day leading the Tour de Suisse after claiming a stage win on stage 3. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Tour de Suisse, stage 4: Kramgasse street Lined with flags and fans, the peloton used Kramgasse street to start the day, which is a World Heritage Site in the Old City of Bern. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Tour de Suisse, stage 4: Peloton Stage 4 was 143 kilometers from Bern to Villars sur Ollon and finished with a 13.5 kilometer climb. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Tour de Suisse, stage 4: Durbridge bandaged Luke Durbridge (Orica-Scott) took a spill during the finish of stage 3 and was bandaged up on his left side for stage 4. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Tour de Suisse, stage 4: Four-man break Four riders got into the break on stage 4. Antoine Duchesne (Direct Energie), Lars Boom (Astana), Larry Warbasse (Aqua Blue Sport), and Nick van der Lijke (Roompot). Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Tour de Suisse, stage 4: Peloton Stage 4 of the Tour de Suisse was a beautiful route, showing off a mix of stunning landscapes and impressive architecture. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Tour de Suisse, stage 4: Warbasse leads the break Warbasse had a good feeling that the break would survive to the finish. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Tour de Suisse, stage 4: Nature break Riders stopped for a nature break under a Swiss-engineered bridge on stage 4. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Tour de Suisse, stage 4: Sagan Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) tried to hitch a ride with a photo moto. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Tour de Suisse, stage 4: Team Sunweb Team Sunweb looked like they were riding a team time trial with race leader Matthews sitting on the back. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Tour de Suisse, stage 4: Pozzovivo attack On the final climb of the day Domenico Pozzovivo (Ag2r La Mondiale) attacked out of the GC group. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Tour de Suisse, stage 4: Spilak attack After Pozzovivo was brought back to the group, Simon Spilak (Katusha-Alpecin) and Stephen Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo) went on the attack. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Tour de Suisse, stage 4: Warbasse wins Warbasse rode away from his breakaway companions on the final climb and crossed the finish line 40 seconds ahead of second-place finisher Damiano Caruso (BMC). Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Tour de Suisse, stage 4: Warbasse wins Larry Warbasse won stage 4 of the Tour de Suisse. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Tour de Suisse, stage 4: Warbasse podium Warbasse’s stage 4 win was the first WorldTour victory of his career. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com