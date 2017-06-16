Home » Gallery » Suisse photos: Spilak solos to stage 7 win and GC lead
Suisse photos: Spilak solos to stage 7 win and GC lead
Jun. 16, 2017
Tour de Suisse 2017, stage 7: Pozzovivo Ag2r La Mondiale’s Domenico Pozzovivo started the 160.8km stage 7 with the leader’s jersey after winning stage 6. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Tour de Suisse 2017, stage 7: Ardez Few races can rival Tour de Suisse’s scenery. The peloton passed through the town of Ardez. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Tour de Suisse 2017, stage 7: Sagan Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe), wearing the points leader’s jersey, spent a little time on the front of the peloton. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Tour de Suisse 2017, stage 7: Katusha-Alpecin Katusha-Alpecin sent Rein Taaramae to the front of the GC group to set an infernal pace on the day’s final climb. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Tour de Suisse 2017, stage 7: Pozzovivo dropped Due to Taaramae’s efforts, Pozzovivo was soon dropped. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Tour de Suisse 2017, stage 7: Lead duo Simon Spilak (Katusha-Alpecin) and Joe Dombrowski (Cannondale-Drapac) rode clear of the other GC favorites. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Tour de Suisse 2017, stage 7: Chasers The second group on the road included Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo), Damiano Caruso (BMC), Ion Izagirre (Bahrain-Merida), and Jan Hirt (CCC Sprandi Polkowice). Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Tour de Suisse 2017, stage 7: Dombrowski Spilak attacked early on the climb, leaving Dombrowski behind to ride alone. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Tour de Suisse 2017, stage 7: Caruso Caruso, who held the overall lead for two stages earlier in the week, led the chase group. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Tour de Suisse 2017, stage 7: Tunnel The peloton passed through one of Switzerland’s numerous tunnels. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Tour de Suisse 2017, stage 7: Izagirre Izagirre took flight, leaving his GC rivals behind on the climb to the Tiefenbachferner glacier. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Tour de Suisse 2017, stage 7: Two chasers Izagirre soon caught Dombrowski in the closing kilometers. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Tour de Suisse 2017, stage 7: Spilak solo However, Spilak pressed on alone. The 2015 Tour de Suisse champion would not be caught in Friday’s stage. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Tour de Suisse 2017, stage 7: Izagirre and Dombrowski Izagirre rode with Dombrowski until the end, when the Spaniard got a slight gap to finish second, just ahead of the young American. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Tour de Suisse 2017, stage 7: Spilak wins Spilak celebrated his stage win and moved into the overall lead with two days remaining. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com