Suisse Gallery: Pozzovivo snags stage 6 win on slippery descent
By
VeloNews.com Published
Jun. 15, 2017
Tour de Suisse 2017, stage 6: Peloton The first climb of the day was San Bernatdino at 2,012 meters. The stage 6 route was 167 kilometers from Locarno to La Punt. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Tour de Suisse 2017, stage 6: Bottles Rein Taaramae fetched bottles for Team Katusha-Alpecin. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Tour de Suisse 2017, stage 6: Breakaway A fairly large breakaway group rode together all day until the attacks came on Albulapass with 10 kilometers to go. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Tour de Suisse 2017, stage 6: Oss crash Daniel Oss (BMC) was scraped up from a crash. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Tour de Suisse 2017, stage 6: Geoghegan Hart Sky’s Tao Geoghegan Hart looked to be suffering in the heat on stage 6. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Tour de Suisse 2017, stage 6: Caruso in yellow BMC’s Damiano Caruso did all he could to protect the lead on stage 6. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Tour de Suisse 2017, stage 6: Mechanical Louis Vervaeke (Lotto-Soudal) was in need of a front wheel. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Tour de Suisse 2017, stage 6: Frank best Swiss rider Mathias Frank wore the best Swiss rider jersey on stage 6. He waved at a friend on the side of the road. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Tour de Suisse 2017, stage 6: Breakaway Carlos Verona led the breakaway group on stage 6 of the Tour de Suisse. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Tour de Suisse 2017, stage 6: Caruso leads Domenico Pozzovivo (Ag2r La Mondiale) sat patiently in the GC group as Damiano Caruso set the tempo at the front of the group. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Tour de Suisse 2017, stage 6: Woods attacks Michael Woods (Cannondale-Drapac) attacked early on the Albulapass climb. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Tour de Suisse 2017, stage 6: Kruijswijk attack Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo) attacked the GC group, trying to gain some time in the overall. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Tour de Suisse 2017, stage 6: Pozzovivo attack Pozzovivo put pressure on the GC favorites with a strong attack. Pozzovivo caught Michael Woods near the summit of Albulapass and dropped Woods on the rain-soaked descent to the finish. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Tour de Suisse 2017, stage 6: Spilak On the final climb of the day, former race winner Simon Spilak (Katusha-Alpecin) lost contact with the GC group but was able to catch back on and pursue the riders in the break. He finished fifth on the stage. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Tour de Suisse 2017, stage 6: Pozzovivo victory With a small chase group closing fast, Pozzovivo was able to hang on to win stage 6 and claim the overall lead at the Tour de Suisse. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com