Suisse Gallery: Matthews masters stage 3
Jun. 12, 2017
Tour de Suisse, stage 3: Bauer to the start Jack Bauer (Quick-Step) made his way around a 1945 fire brigade truck on his way to the start line in Menziken Switzerland. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Tour de Suisse, stage 3: Menziken start line Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) lined up alongside Michael Albasini (Orica-Scott) and Norman Hansen (Aqua Blue) for the start of stage 3. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Tour de Suisse, stage 3: Sagan The finish of stage 3 was technical and had a punchy uphill finish that suited Sagan’s strengths. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Tour de Suisse, stage 3: Peloton Stage 3 of the Tour de Suisse was 160 kilometers from Minziken to Bern. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Tour de Suisse, stage 3: Two-man break Two riders got away on stage 3. Lasse Norman Hansen and Elmar Reinders gained a nine-minute lead on the peloton. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Tour de Suisse, stage 3: Peloton The peloton swept through the Swiss countryside. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Tour de Suisse, stage 3: Kung in yellow BMC’s Stefan Kung started the day in the leader’s jersey. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Tour de Suisse, stage 3: Stybar texting Zdenek Stybar (Quick-Step) checked his phone during the stage. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Tour de Suisse, stage 3: Bern Team BMC led the peloton through the technical streets of Bern, Switzerland. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Tour de Suisse, stage 3: Sagan Coming into the finish, Sagan was reluctant to be at the front and slowed his pace to allow other riders to lead into the finish. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Tour de Suisse, stage 3: Bunch sprint With Sagan and John Degenkolb (Trek-Segafredo) waiting for someone else to lead the sprint, Nikilas Arndt provided a lead-out for his Sunweb teammate Michael Matthews. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Tour de Suisse, stage 3: Matthews wins Matthews crossed the line first without seeing much of a challenge from Sagan or Degenkolb. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Tour de Suisse, stage 3: Matthews in yellow Matthews moved into the lead of the Tour de Suisse. by 10 seconds over his teammate Tom Dumoulin. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com