Photo Essay: The under-23 stars of Tour de Beauce
By
Casey B. Gibson Published
Jun. 28, 2017
Held annually in eastern Canada since 1986, Tour de Beauce is one of North America’s most important stage races. Over the years, many Tour de Beauce champions have gone on to WorldTour careers. Gregory Daniel (Trek-Segafredo), Pello Bilbao (Astana), Toms Skujins (Cannondale-Drapac), and Svein Tuft (Orica-Scott) are all winners of the six-stage race.
Andzs Flaksis (Holowesko-Citadel) won the 2017 edition, held June 14-18. However, beyond results, Beauce serves as an important development race for young riders.
VeloNews photographer Casey Gibson followed two teams of young riders, Aevolo and Axeon Hagens Berman, throughout the race to capture their experiences. Remember these riders’ names — some of them may be lining up in the world’s biggest races in only a matter of years.
Stage 1, 2017 Tour de Beauce Educating young riders is a major part of the job for director Mike Creed. He talked with Laurent Gervais after a particularly disappointing loss after being in the break all day. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Stage 1, 2017 Tour de Beauce Aevolo riders worked as a team in support of each other to increase their chances for success. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Stage 1, 2017 Tour de Beauce Jokin Extabe Leturia, Aevolo’s Basque climber, read up on the course description before the stage. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Stage 1, 2017 Tour de Beauce U23 teams can be depended on to race aggressively, and both Aevolo and Axeon Hagens Berman put riders on the attack on the first stage of Tour de Beauce. Aevolo’s Laurent Gervais and Axeon’s Ian Garrison were off the front with 15 kilometers to go. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Stage 2, 2017 Tour de Beauce Most of the riders were at Beauce for the first time, and were a little nervous before the queen stage to Mont Megantic, which finished with a Cat. 1 climb. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Stage 2, 2017 Tour de Beauce Aevolo riders hung together near the back of the peloton as the course began its long climb to Mont Megantic. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Stage 2, 2017 Tour de Beauce Axeon’s British rider Chris Lawless had a nice view of the spectacular scenery around Mont Megantic during stage 2 of the Tour de Beauce. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Stage 3A, 2017 Tour de Beauce Creed got the boys pumped up for their time trial in the rain and wind. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Stage 3A, 2017 Tour de Beauce Jack Burke was within seconds of the yellow jersey at the start of the time trial, and was deep in concentration before the race. The time trial was cold, windy, and very wet, and things didn’t go as planned. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Stage 3A, 2017 Tour de Beauce Jeff Louder, Axeon’s director at Tour de Beauce, talked strategy with Jonny Brown before the time trial. Louder spent 14 years in the peloton, including a ride in the 2010 Giro d’Italia, and shares his experience and knowledge with the riders. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Stage 3A, 2017 Tour de Beauce Michael Hernandez and Tyler Stites got ready for their time trial, waiting for bike measurements. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Stage 3A, 2017 Tour de Beauce Axeon riders warmed up for the time trial under a flap off the team trailer, as rain poured down and puddled around their bikes. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Stage 4, 2017 Tour de Beauce Canadian Jack Burke had a good race for Aevolo, holding the best young rider’s red jersey all week, and sitting in third place on GC until the final day. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Stage 4, 2017 Tour de Beauce U.S. U23 road champion Geoffrey Curran didn’t get any stage wins in Beauce, but played a strong support role in all of the stages. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Stage 3B, 2017 Tour de Beauce Chris Lawless, the British criterium champion, took the win on stage 3B at Beauce. The second half of a two-stage day wore down the riders, but Lawless used his sprint to win on a short and steep uphill finish. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Stage 3B, 2017 Tour de Beauce Eddie Anderson tried to get some oxygen at the finish of Stage 3B. Anderson spent the day at the front of the break, setting up Chris Lawless for the win. He later said it was one of the hardest rides of his life. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Stage 4, 2017 Tour de Beauce Jonny Brown is enjoying his second year on the Axeon team. With more experience, he hopes to make the U.S. U23 squad for worlds, and perhaps eventually join his older brother Nathan, a rider with Cannondale-Drapac, in the WorldTour. Nathan starts his first Tour de France on Saturday in Germany. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Stage 4, 2017 Tour de Beauce Laurent Gervais, a hometown Quebec boy, was disappointed with his near-miss in stage one, but had a successful week overall and kept improving. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Stage 4, 2017 Tour de Beauce Jonny Brown and his teammates reflected on a long hard day at the races. Ian Garrison won the stage, and the whole team was spent after delivering him to the line. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Stage 4, 2017 Tour de Beauce Both Axeon and Aevolo riders kept up their aggressive ways all week, putting three riders in the winning break at the Quebec City criterium. Two would eventually be dropped, leaving Ian Garrison to take the win for Axeon-Hagens Berman. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Stage 4, 2017 Tour de Beauce Ian Garrison provided a big win for Axeon in the Quebec City criterium. He out-sprinted more experienced riders in the break with him, including Holowesko’s Robin Carpenter and Rally’s Matteo Dal-Cin. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Stage 5, 2017 Tour de Beauce The U23 team Aevolo Cycling, with seven riders, three staff, and two vehicles. Riders are mostly from the U.S., but also Canada and Spain. Director Mike Creed and mechanic Vince Gee are veterans of the cycling scene, with soigneur Keith Lightfoot. But the most famous member of the team is Charlie, the English bulldog. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Stage 4, 2017 Tour de Beauce Eddy Anderson relaxed after a tough ride in the Quebec City criterium. After transitioning from mountain biking, 2017 is his first year for Axeon, and loves riding for the team. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Stage 5, 2017 Tour de Beauce Axeon Hagens Berman riders tried to relax before the final stage of the Tour de Beauce. With others from the squad at the Baby Giro, Axeon brought a number of first-year riders to the race to gain experience. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Stage 5, 2017 Tour de Beauce Ian Garrison led the peloton through a corner on the last day of Beauce. Winning one stage and taking second in another, he had a breakout race. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Stage 5, 2017 Tour de Beauce Director Mike Creed went over strategy before the difficult final stage. The plan was to protect Jack Burke who held the best young rider’s jersey, but they ended up losing it by only 15 seconds — a tough lesson learned. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Stage 5, 2017 Tour de Beauce Soigneur and operations director Jim Anderson waited for the team in the shade of the van. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Stage 5, 2017 Tour de Beauce Why are these guys smiling? In most stage races pro riders drop out after its clear they can’t win. Laurent Gervais and Gage Hecht kept going long after they were out of contention, finally finishing and congratulating each other on completing a long hard week. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Stage 5, 2017 Tour de Beauce Rui Oliveira and his twin brother Ivo are the only Portuguese riders on the Axeon team. Rui got a little consolation from a friend at the end of his race week. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com