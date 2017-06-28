Photo Essay: The under-23 stars of Tour de Beauce

Held annually in eastern Canada since 1986, Tour de Beauce is one of North America’s most important stage races. Over the years, many Tour de Beauce champions have gone on to WorldTour careers. Gregory Daniel (Trek-Segafredo), Pello Bilbao (Astana), Toms Skujins (Cannondale-Drapac), and Svein Tuft (Orica-Scott) are all winners of the six-stage race.

Andzs Flaksis (Holowesko-Citadel) won the 2017 edition, held June 14-18. However, beyond results, Beauce serves as an important development race for young riders. VeloNews photographer Casey Gibson followed two teams of young riders, Aevolo and Axeon Hagens Berman, throughout the race to capture their experiences. Remember these riders’ names — some of them may be lining up in the world’s biggest races in only a matter of years.