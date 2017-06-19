Home » Gallery » MTB Gallery: Grotts and Grant champions in Carson City MTB Gallery: Grotts and Grant champions in Carson CityBy VeloNews.com Published Jun. 19, 2017 Carson City Off-Road, 2017: StartThe Carson City Off-Road was the final event of the 2017 Epic Rides series. With a $40,000 prize purse on the line, Carson City dedicated nearly its entire police force and city employees to keep the racers and the public safe. Photo by Dave McElwaineCarson City Off-Road, 2017: Pro women's critPro women rounded the final corner on Friday’s Fat Tire Crit course. Photo by Dave McElwaineCarson City Off-Road, 2017: PartyAs usual, the Epic Rides events foster a festive atmosphere. Photo by Dave McElwaineCarson City Off-Road, 2017: BarberiStefano Barberi led the pro men for a lap during the Fat Tire Criterium. USA short track champion Howard Grotts (Specialized) was attentive to all the big moves. Photo by Dave McElwaineCarson City Off-Road, 2017: Barberi attackStefano Barberi (Support Clean Sport) took a brief flier on the streets of Carson City during the criterium. Photo by Dave McElwaineCarson City Off-Road, 2017: BeiselAmy Beisel (Pro Cycling) sent love to her biggest fan … her Mom. Photo by Dave McElwaineCarson City Off-Road, 2017: EttingerStephen Ettinger (Focus Shimano) led much of lap one with Howard Grotts (Specialized) marking his every move. Photo by Dave McElwaineCarson City Off-Road, 2017: Swenson and GrottsKeegan Swenson (Cannondale) and Howard Grotts (Specialized) rode endless switchbacks during the second lap of the race. Photo by Dave McElwaineCarson City Off-Road, 2017: SnyderSuzie Snyder (Sierra Endurance Sports) descended on singletrack with Carson City below. Photo by Dave McElwaineCarson City Off-Road, 2017: BeechamNick Beecham (Trek) rode switchbacks that were responsible for numerous crashes. Photo by Dave McElwaineCarson City Off-Road, 2017: GrantUSA Marathon Champion Rose Grant (Stans-Pivot) chased Amy Beisel toward the end of lap two. Photo by Dave McElwaineCarson City Off-Road, 2017: NashKaterina Nash (Clif Pro Team) carefully rode a switchback while in third place. Photo by Dave McElwaineCarson City Off-Road, 2017: DownhillA Topeak Ergon rider made his way down from the top of the mountain. Photo by Dave McElwaineCarson City Off-Road, 2017: LindineTaylor Lindine (Pivot) rode along in a thick pine forest. photo by Dave McElwaineCarson City Off-Road, 2017: BartonNathan Barton (Last Chance Racing) rode within the top 20 during lap two. Photo by Dave McElwaineCarson City Off-Road, 2017: Ash CanyonA rider descended sweet singletrack in Ash Canyon. Photo by Dave McElwaineCarson City Off-Road, 2017: Grant winsRose Grant (Stans-Pivot) took the win in the Capitol 50 wearing a shoulder support for her separated shoulder. Photo by Dave McElwaineCarson City Off-Road, 2017: Grotts winsHoward Grotts (Specialized) took the win by over two minutes. Photo Dave McElwaineCarson City Off-Road, 2017: Grotts fansHoward Grotts (Specialized) posed with some kids near the finish line. Photo by Dave McElwaine