Home » Gallery » Gallery: Warbasse wins U.S. Pro nationals
Gallery: Warbasse wins U.S. Pro nationals
By
Casey B. Gibson Published
Jun. 26, 2017
USPRO Men's Road Cycling National Championship The men’s race rolls away from the start line in Knoxville. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com USPRO Men's Road Cycling National Championship Fans line the first turn in Old City. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com USPRO Men's Road Cycling National Championship Will Barta and Larry Warbasse in the peloton. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com USPRO Men's Road Cycling National Championship The Holowesko Citadel team controlled the front of the peloton most of the race. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com USPRO Men's Road Cycling National Championship Brent Bookwalter in the peloton on the climb. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com USPRO Men's Road Cycling National Championship Chasing the early break, riders are single file on the parkway. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com USPRO Men's Road Cycling National Championship The break passes the peloton gong the other way on James White Parkway. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com USPRO Men's Road Cycling National Championship Jonny Brown and Oscar Clark in the chase. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com USPRO Men's Road Cycling National Championship Holowesko on the front as the peloton crosses the Gay Street Bridge. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com USPRO Men's Road Cycling National Championship Geoffery Curran leads the climb for Axeon Hagens Berman. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com USPRO Men's Road Cycling National Championship Last year’s winner Greg Daniel leading the peloton on the penultimate lap. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com USPRO Men's Road Cycling National Championship Daniel Eaton leads the break up the Sherrod Road climb. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com USPRO Men's Road Cycling National Championship The final group of chasers. Travis McCabe, Brent Bookwalter, Alex Howes, and Tyler Magner, tried in vain to bring back the Warbasse group. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com USPRO Men's Road Cycling National Championship The peloton chases a solo rider across the bridge. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com USPRO Men's Road Cycling National Championship A cheering fan encourages the peloton on the steep Sherrod Road climb. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com USPRO Men's Road Cycling National Championship Welcome to Knoxville. Fans in Old City Knoxville cheer on the riders. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com USPRO Men's Road Cycling National Championship Trek’s Kiel Reijnen leads the peloton around the U turn. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com USPRO Men's Road Cycling National Championship TJ Eisenhart gets some TV time. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com USPRO Men's Road Cycling National Championship Larry Warbasse greets his family at the podium. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com USPRO Men's Road Cycling National Championship Capping off a successful month of June, Larry Warbasse and his new stars and stripes jersey. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com