Gallery: Tour de France 2017 teams presentation
By
VeloNews.com Published
Jun. 29, 2017
Tour de France 2017 teams presentation: Countdown to the Tour The countdown has begun in Dusseldorf. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Tour de France 2017 teams presentation: Dusseldorf Grand Depart Germany is hosting the Grand Depart for the fourth time in Tour de France history and the first time since 1987. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Tour de France 2017 teams presentation: Mythos Tour de France Mythos Tour de France is an art exhibit that will be on display during the month of July at the NRW Forum in Dusseldorf Germany. It will be comprised of more than 120 works from 20 international artists from Hungarian war photographer Robert Capa to 1980s electropop band Kraftwerk. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Tour de France 2017 teams presentation: Hair energizer All things German and cycling-related were on display for the kick off of the biggest race of the year. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Tour de France 2017 teams presentation: Brats Bratwurst was on the menu in Dusseldorf for the teams presentation. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Tour de France 2017 teams presentation: Yellow bike Of course the yellow bikes are decorating the streets for the occasion. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Tour de France 2017 teams presentation: Cycling fans A large crowd was on hand for the teams presentation where Taylor Phinney took the Tour de France stage for the first time with his Cannondale-Drapac teammates. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Tour de France 2017 teams presentation: Lotto-Soudal Andre Greipel addressed his countrymen and women in Dusseldorf, and Adam Hansen took the stage to try and extend his streak of 16 consecutive grand tours completed. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Tour de France 2017 teams presentation: Team Astana Coming off success at the Criterium du Dauphine, Jacob Fuglsang and Fabio Aru were introduced as co-leaders for Team Astana. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Tour de France 2017 teams presentation: Van Avermaet Olympic gold medalist Greg Van Avermaet was interviewed at the presentation. Van Avermaet wore the yellow jersey after winning stage 5 of the 2016 Tour de France. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Tour de France 2017 teams presentation: Team Movistar Nairo Quintana will lead Team Movistar and try to make it a difficult for race favorites Richie Porte (BMC) and Chris Froome (Sky). Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Tour de France 2017 teams presentation: Contador Former Tour de France champion Alberto Contador was on stage in the new Trek-Segafredo team kit. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Tour de France 2017 teams presentation: Cavendish selfie Mark Cavendish grabbed a selfie during the presentation. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Tour de France 2017 teams presentation: Team Sky Team Sky showed up in new black and white kits for the Tour. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com