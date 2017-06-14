Home » Gallery » Gallery: Sagan snags Suisse stage 5
Gallery: Sagan snags Suisse stage 5
By
VeloNews.com Published
Jun. 14, 2017
Tour de Suisse 2017, stage 5: Simplonpass The riders went over Simplonpass on the 222-kilometer stage from Bex to Cevio. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Tour de Suisse 2017, stage 5: Breakaway The early break of the day had as much as a six-minute lead on the peloton. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Tour de Suisse 2017, stage 5: Caruso in yellow Damiano Caruso (BMC) wore the yellow leader’s jersey on stage 5 of the Tour de Suisse. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Tour de Suisse 2017, stage 5: Lopez crash Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) took a serious spill on one of he descents and was attended to by a medical team. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Tour de Suisse 2017, stage 5: Lopez abandons The defending champ Lopez was able to exit the race under his own power but was taken away to have more medical evaluation. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Tour de Suisse 2017, stage 5: Aero tuck Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Marco Haller (Katusha-Alpecin) dropped into a tuck position on a decent. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Tour de Suisse 2017, stage 5: Tunnel Philip Deignan dropped to the back of the pack as the peloton rolled through a tunnel on Simplonpass. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Tour de Suisse 2017, stage 5: King leads the break Ben King (Dimension Data) and Jesper Asselman (Roompot) were the last two riders to survive from the early six-man breakaway group. King and Asselman were caught by the peloton with six kilometers remaining in the stage. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Tour de Suisse 2017, stage 5: Final sprint On the run in to the finish, Sagan covered an attack from a Sunweb rider and kept his foot on the gas to the line. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Tour de Suisse 2017, stage 5: Sagan victory Always an entertainer, Sagan did a little hula dance as he crossed the line in victory. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Tour de Suisse 2017, stage 5: Sagan victory Peter Sagan’s stage 5 victory was his 14 stage win at the Tour de Suisse. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Tour de Suisse 2017, stage 5: Sagan podium Sagan tossed his bouquet to the fans during the podium presentation. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Tour de Suisse 2017, stage 5: Sagan in black Sagan leads the sprint points competition after stage 5. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Tour de Suisse 2017, stage 5: Caruso in yellow Caruso held the lead at the Tour de Suisse and extended his lead by picking up an intermediate sprint bonus during the stage. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com