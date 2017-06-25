Home » Gallery » Gallery: Rosskopf, Neben win US nationals TT titles
Gallery: Rosskopf, Neben win US nationals TT titles
By
Casey B. Gibson Published
Jun. 25, 2017
USPRO National Time Trial Championships BMC teammates Brent Bookwalter and Joey Rosskopf congratulate each other on the podium. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com USPRO National Time Trial Championships Brent Bookwalter was the favorite for this year, and the last rider to start. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com USPRO National Time Trial Championships Bookwalter showed his disappointment with another second place on the podium. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com USPRO National Time Trial Championships The course passed under the impressive Henley Street Bridge, next to the Tennessee River. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com USPRO National Time Trial Championships Best suffer face of the day belonged to Axeon’s Jonny Brown. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com USPRO National Time Trial Championships T.J. Eisenhart finished in 13th place. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com USPRO National Time Trial Championships Julie Emmerman just missed the women’s podium with a 4th place finish. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com USPRO National Time Trial Championships Aevolo’s Gage Hecht was the first rider off, and went on to finish in 18th place. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com USPRO National Time Trial Championships Junior world champion Brandon McNulty struggled in his first USPRO championship. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com USPRO National Time Trial Championships Men’s podium of national champion Joey Rosskopf, Brent Bookwalter and Nielson Powless. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com USPRO National Time Trial Championships Ezekiel Mostov of Aevolo’s U23 team rode to a respectable 12th place. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com USPRO National Time Trial Championships Amber Neben showed off her world championship jersey, and took home a stars and stripes jersey to match. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com USPRO National Time Trial Championships Nielson Powless rode to a strong third place. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com USPRO National Time Trial Championships Lauren Stephens finished in second for Tibco, 31 seconds behind Neben. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com USPRO National Time Trial Championships Lotto’s Alexey Vermeulen got some TV time on the course. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com USPRO National Time Trial Championships Fresh off his big win at the Tour de Suisse, Larry Warbasse finished in 5th place. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com USPRO National Time Trial Championships Junior Time trial medalist Emma White sailed under the Henley Bridge on her way to winning the women’s U23 championship. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com USPRO National Time Trial Championships With USA Cycling’s Derek Bouchard Hall looking on, Emma White can’t wait to get on the podium. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com USPRO National Time Trial Championships The women’s time trial podium of Amber Neben, Lauren Stephens and Leah Thomas. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com