Home » Gallery » Dauphiné TT Gallery: Porte prevails in stage 4
Dauphiné TT Gallery: Porte prevails in stage 4
By
VeloNews.com Published
Jun. 7, 2017
Critérium du Dauphiné 2017, stage 4: Martin TT Surprisingly, time trial world champion Tony Martin (Katusha-Alpecin) finished second in the 23.5-kilometer race against the clock. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Critérium du Dauphiné 2017, stage 4: Bardet TT In this test of form for the Tour de France, Romain Bardet (Ag2r La Mondiale) has some work to do on his TT. He finished 1:53 down from winner Richie Porte. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Critérium du Dauphiné 2017, stage 4: Porte TT Richie Porte (BMC) showed his cards during the individual time trial at the Criterium du Dauphine winning in convincing fashion by 12 seconds over Tony Martin. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Critérium du Dauphiné 2017, stage 4: Clement TT Stef Clement (LottoNL-Jumbo) had a good result of fourth place in the TT. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Critérium du Dauphiné 2017, stage 4: Froome TT Chris Froome (Sky) finished eighth in the time trial and looks to be on track for the big race in July. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Critérium du Dauphiné 2017, stage 4: Porte TT Richie Porte covered the 23.5-kilometer course at an average speed of 50kph. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Critérium du Dauphiné 2017, stage 4: Valverde TT Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) is still in the hunt on the GC leaderboard. After finishing third in the time trial, he moved into third in the overall. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Critérium du Dauphiné 2017, stage 4: De Gendt TT Thomas de Gendt (Lotto-Soudal) finished in the top-10, 42 seconds back from Porte. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Critérium du Dauphiné 2017, stage 4: Porte podium Porte won the stage 4 individual time trial at the 2017 Criterium du Dauphine. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Critérium du Dauphiné 2017, stage 4: De Gendt yellow De Gendt managed to hold onto the lead in the overall by 27 seconds over Porte. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Critérium du Dauphiné 2017, stage 4: De Gendt polk dot De Gendt led the mountains classification after stage 4. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com