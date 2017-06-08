Home » Gallery » Dauphiné photos: Bauhaus takes maiden win in stage 5
Dauphiné photos: Bauhaus takes maiden win in stage 5
Jun. 8, 2017
Critérium du Dauphiné 2017, stage 5: Peloton Stage 5 was 175 kilometers from La Tour de Salvagny to Macon with six categorized climbs. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Critérium du Dauphiné 2017, stage 5: Breakaway A four-man break of Koen Bouwman (LottoNL-Jumbo), Marco Minnaard (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Julies El Fares (Delko Marseille Provence KTM), and Dylan van Baarle (Cannondale-Drapac) escaped the peloton on stage 5. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Critérium du Dauphiné 2017, stage 5: De Gendt in yellow Lotto-Soudal’s Thomas de Gendt started the day in yellow and finished safely in the bunch to retain the lead at the Dauphiné. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Critérium du Dauphiné 2017, stage 5: Froome climbs Chris Froome (Sky) stretched his legs in stage 5 in preparation for the mountains to come in the finale of the Critérium du Dauphiné. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Critérium du Dauphiné 2017, stage 5: Froome After stage 5, Froome was 1:04 down from race leader de Gendt. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Critérium du Dauphiné 2017, stage 5: Two-man break The breakaway was reduced to two riders: Minnaard and van Baarle. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Critérium du Dauphiné 2017, stage 5: Van Baarle solo As the peloton worked to reel in the break, van Baarle tried to survive as the last rider up the road. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Critérium du Dauphiné 2017, stage 5: Team Katusha-Alpecin Team Katusha-Alpecin led the bunch into the sprint in hopes of Alexander Kristoff getting a stage win. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Critérium du Dauphiné 2017, stage 5: Bauhaus wins In the sprint to the line, Sunweb’s Phil Bauhaus surfed the wheels of other teams to sneak into a position that was meant for Bryan Coquard (Direct Energie) and grabbed victory on stage 5. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Critérium du Dauphiné 2017, stage 5: Bauhaus wins Arnaud Démare (FDJ) leaned in, trying to edge Bauhaus at the line but came up short and finished in second place. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Critérium du Dauphiné 2017, stage 5: Bauhaus podium Bauhaus won stage 5 of the 2017 Critérium du Dauphiné, his first WorldTour victory. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com