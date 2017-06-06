Home » Gallery » Dauphiné Gallery: Sprinters foiled in stage 3
Dauphiné Gallery: Sprinters foiled in stage 3
Jun. 6, 2017
Critérium du Dauphiné 2017, stage 3: Fans Fans enjoyed getting up close to the riders before the start of stage 3 of the Critérium du Dauphiné. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Critérium du Dauphiné 2017, stage 3: Start line Riders lined up at the start in Le Chambron sur Ligon for 184 kilometers of rolling terrain to Tullins. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Critérium du Dauphiné 2017, stage 3: Fans Trek-Segafredo GC leader Alberto Contador signed some autographs before hitting the road. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Critérium du Dauphiné 2017, stage 3: Six-man breakaway A six-man group got away early in the stage and opened up about a seven minute lead on the peloton. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Critérium du Dauphiné 2017, stage 3: Thomas de Gendt in yellow Thomas de Gendt (Lotto-Soudal) spent another day in yellow on stage 3 heading into an individual time trial that could see the leaderboard get shuffled. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Critérium du Dauphiné 2017, stage 3: BMC team car The BMC team car had stickers displaying some of the team’s biggest achievements over the years. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Critérium du Dauphiné 2017, stage 3: Katusha-Alpecin With 20 kilometers to go FDJ and Katusha-Alpecin put in some effort to bring back the break, but it was not enough to catch the six-man group up the road. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Critérium du Dauphiné 2017, stage 3: Breakaway The peloton was not motivated to chase down the break on stage 3. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Critérium du Dauphiné 2017, stage 3: Bouwman wins By the end of the stage, the breakaway had a 30-second gap on the chase and Koen Bouwman (LottoNL-Jumbo) won the bunch sprint to take the stage win. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Critérium du Dauphiné 2017, stage 3: Bouwman Bouwman was the strongest sprinter in the break. He wears the climber’s polka-dot jersey, but only because he is second to de Gendt. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Critérium du Dauphiné 2017, stage 3: Démare sprints After the break survived to the finish Arnaud Démare (FDJ) led the peloton to the line, grabbing seventh place. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Critérium du Dauphiné 2017, stage 3: Thomas de Gendt De Gendt retained the yellow leader’s jersey at the Critérium du Dauphiné. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Critérium du Dauphiné 2017, stage 3: Thomas de Gendt Thomas de Gendt also led the mountains classification after stage 3. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com