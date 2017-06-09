Home » Gallery » Dauphiné Gallery: Porte moves into yellow jersey
Jun. 9, 2017
Critérium du Dauphiné 2017, stage 6: Church Stage 6 was the Dauphiné’s first mountain stage, 147.5 kilometers with a hors categorie ascent of Mont du Chat in the final 30 kilometers. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Critérium du Dauphiné 2017, stage 6: Pauwels Serge Pauwels (Dimension Data) led a six-man breakaway group. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Critérium du Dauphiné 2017, stage 6: Porte BMC’s Richie Porte was biding his time in the peloton, waiting for the decisive final climb. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Critérium du Dauphiné 2017, stage 6: Bouwman Dutchman Koen Bouwman (LottoNL-Jumbo) has had a breakthrough race at the Dauphiné, winning stage 3 and wearing the king of the mountains jersey, second in that classification behind Thomas de Gendt (Lotto-Soudal). Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Critérium du Dauphiné 2017, stage 6: Peloton The peloton swept through a corner on its way to the Mont du Chat climb. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Critérium du Dauphiné 2017, stage 6: Movistar men Alejandro Valverde rode alongside Movistar teammate Ruben Fernandez. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Critérium du Dauphiné 2017, stage 6: Naesen Oliver Naesen (Ag2r La Mondiale) and Alberto Bettiol (Cannondale-Drapac) were the final riders remaining out of the breakaway group. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Critérium du Dauphiné 2017, stage 6: Fuglsang Astana’s Jakob Fuglsang attacked from the peloton on the Mont du Chat. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Critérium du Dauphiné 2017, stage 6: Aru Fabio Aru (Astana) caught Bettiol on the final climb. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Critérium du Dauphiné 2017, stage 6: Aru climbs Aru rode strong in stage 6, despite suffering a knee injury earlier this season that had him off the bike for a few weeks. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Critérium du Dauphiné 2017, stage 6: Valverde and Contador Valverde and Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo) lost time in stage 6 on the final climb. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Critérium du Dauphiné 2017, stage 6: Sprint finish Porte, Chris Froome (Sky), and Fuglsang lunged for the line to contest the stage win. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Critérium du Dauphiné 2017, stage 6: Who won? Porte looked across to Fuglsang, unsure of who had won the sprint. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Critérium du Dauphiné 2017, stage 6: Fuglsang wins Fuglsang claimed his first victory of 2017 in stage 6. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Critérium du Dauphiné 2017, stage 6: Porte leads Porte holds the overall lead after riding to second place on the stage. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com