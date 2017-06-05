Home » Gallery » Dauphiné Gallery: Démare wins stage 2 Dauphiné Gallery: Démare wins stage 2By VeloNews.com Published Jun. 5, 2017 Critérium du Dauphiné 2017, Stage 2: PelotonStage 2 was 171 kilometers form Saint Chamond to Arlanc. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comCritérium du Dauphiné 2017, Stage 2: BreakawayNathan Brown (Cannondale-Drapac), Mickael Delage (FDJ), Romain Combaud (Delko Marseille Provence KTM), and Koen Bouman (LottoNL-Jumbo) were in the breakaway on stage 2 of the Dauphiné. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comCritérium du Dauphiné 2017, Stage 2: De GendtTeam Lotto-Soudal worked to protect Thomas de Gendt. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comCritérium du Dauphiné 2017, Stage 2: Team SkyWith Chris Froome as the leader, Team Sky is using the Dauphiné as a tune-up for the Tour de France. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comCritérium du Dauphiné 2017, Stage 2: AruFabio Aru (Astana) is back to racing at the Dauphiné after injury prevented him from racing the Giro d’Italia. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comCritérium du Dauphiné 2017, Stage 2: Lotto-SoudalDe Gent received full support from his teammates on stage 2. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comCritérium du Dauphiné 2017, Stage 2: Lutsenko leadsLutsenko led the breakaway through a switchback. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comCritérium du Dauphiné 2017, Stage 2: Bardet and LatourPierre Latour (Ag2r La Mondiale) wore the best young rider jersey on stage 2. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comCritérium du Dauphiné 2017, Stage 2: RocheBMC’s Irish National champion Nicolas Roche will be one of the key support riders for Porte at the Critérium du Dauphiné. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comCritérium du Dauphiné 2017, Stage 2: PorteTrek-Segafredo’s Michael Gogl and Richie Porte had some fun in front of the camera on stage 2. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comCritérium du Dauphiné 2017, Stage 2: PortePorte will lead BMC at the 2017 Tour de France. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comCritérium du Dauphiné 2017, Stage 2: Peloton fansSome fans set off smoke bombs as the peloton went up one of the climbs of the day. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comCritérium du Dauphiné 2017, Stage 2: LutsenkoLutsenko was the last man to survive in the breakaway. He was caught by the peloton with three kilometers to go. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comCritérium du Dauphiné 2017, Stage 2: Démare winsTeam Katusha led-out the sprint but Arnaud Démare got the better of them coming up the right-hand side along the barriers to overtake Alexander Kristoff for the win. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comCritérium du Dauphiné 2017, Stage 2: KristoffKristoff finished second on the stage. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com