Week in Tech: New BMC Teammachine, aero gravel fork, Campy wheels

BMC launches redesigned Teammachine race bike

BMC’s flagship race bike was redesigned with new carbon technology, updated geometry, oversized tube shapes, and an asymmetrical frame design. The bike is available in both rim- and disc-brake models. BMC says it features a stiffer bottom bracket and improved vertical compliance compared to the previous model.

It has distinctive seat stays design to improve compliance by dampening vibrations. This leads to a more compact rear triangle for increased power transfer, according to BMC. An integrated seat clamp allows the seat post to flex for additional compliance.

The Teammachine SLR01’s integrated cockpit provides fit adjustability as well as added aerodynamics. BMC engineers also integrated the Di2 junction box, hiding it in the frame.

The Teammachine SLR Disc’s asymmetric fork was designed to withstand the extra stopping forces created by disc brakes. Despite the added strength, BMC says the disc frameset (815 grams) is only a shade heavier than its rim brake predecessor (790 grams).

New textured brake track for Campy

ide better stopping power in both wet and dry conditions.

The textured brake track includes grooves that allow channels of rain and dirt to escape from the contact point with the pads. Additionally, these grooves are said to add friction to help clean any residue left on the rim.

Under dry conditions, Campy says AC3 increases braking performance by 3 percent over the previous Bora models and improves braking in wet conditions by 43 percent. The new technology will be found throughout the Bora family of wheels in both clincher and tubular versions, later this spring.

New 3T Fundi aero gravel fork

d bikes with high-volume tires and disc brakes. It’s optimized for tires ranging from 25-30mm in width and supports flat-mount disc brake calipers and a 12mm thru axle.

3T says the Fundi’s fork legs are profiled to reduce drag while the integrated flat brake mount on the left leg provides optimal aerodynamics with current disc brake designs. The fork offers internal brake line routing. It has an offset of 43mm. The Fundi fork weighs a claimed 400 grams and will be available in August for $575.

Press-8 headset cup press for Wheels MFG



Starting late June, Wheels Mfg will offer a new, easy to use, shop-grade headset cup press for the home mechanic. The Press-8 tool is made up of two machined aluminum handles, a 1/2-inch threaded rod, and two machined aluminum drifts (anodized red for fun).

One drift is machined with multiple steps to fit common head tube inner diameters.

The second drift has two sizes to press in cups with either 1-1/8-inch or 1-1/2-inch bearings, but may be used for other cups with odd sized sealed bearings. The Press-8 headset cup press will be available for $125.

