Spotted: Sagan’s new Specialized S-Works Tarmac
By
Dan Cavallari Published
Jun. 29, 2017
Peter Sagan's new Tarmac A new Specialized S-Works Tarmac was on display in Dusseldorf shortly after Team Bora-Hansgrohe finished its training ride. The bike in the stand belongs to Peter Sagan, but it is not his race day bike. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com Sagan's new Tarmac The most obvious difference between the previous Tarmac and this one is the aero shaping on the seat tube and the dropped seat stays. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com Sagan's new Tarmac The seat tube tapers at the bottom where it meets the bottom bracket, presumably to allow the rear wheel to sit in further into the frame. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com Sagan's new Tarmac “Don’t replace the chain on that one,” says one mechanic to the other. “Replace?” He replies. “There was no chain on it at all!” The days before the Tour starts are for ironing out the kinks. “Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com Sagan's new Tarmac Is it a Venge or a Tarmac? If you looked too quickly, you could mistake one for the other, but the Tarmac isn’t quite the aero monster that the Venge is. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com Sagan's new Tarmac Because this is Sagan’s “home” bike, as one mechanic put it, this particular Tarmac isn’t spec’d with all the newest goodies. This Dura-Ace crankset is now a generation old. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com Sagan's new Tarmac How do you spot a Sagan bike from a mile away? The massive carbon stem, of course. Sagan uses a Zipp stem, but the logos are blacked out with electrical tape because the team is not sponsored by Zipp. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com Sagan's new Tarmac Sprinter shift buttons.
Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com Sagan's new Tarmac Brake pads don’t get any fresher than that. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com Specialized Venge Vias While the new Tarmac is the talk of the town, the Venge Vias is still a go-to ride for many Bora-Hansgrohe riders. And those brakes are still difficult to adjust. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com Specialized Venge Vias A team mechanic adjusts the front brake on a Specialized S-Works Venge Vias. There is a disc-equipped version of the Venge available from Specialized, but if the lack of thru-axle mounts on the team cars are any indication, Bora-Hansgrohe will be sticking with the rim brake version. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com