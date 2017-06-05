Spotted: New Specialized Tarmac?

A new bicycle from Specialized appeared on the Bora-Hansgrohe team’s Facebook page Sunday, fueling speculation that this could be the new Tarmac. It first appeared at the Critérium du Dauphiné, and it’s a radically different design from the previous Tarmac generation, most notably in the rear end.

The seat stays meet the seat tube at a dramatically lowered position, presumably for increased stiffness. The seatpost has a new D-shape, unlike the traditional round post we’ve seen on Tarmacs before. This is likely a nod to aerodynamics, though there may be some compliance features at work here too. Specialized placed the seatpost bolt on the top tube. This likely relies on some sort of wedge system to fix the post.

The front end of the bike appears remarkably similar to current Tarmac offerings. And as is typical with pre-production or prototype frames, Specialized went with a discreet matte black paint job.

This rim-brake version has direct-mount brakes front and rear. We have yet to see any new Tarmacs with disc brakes.

Roval wheels unsurprisingly round out the build. Expect more details on the new bike to emerge as the Tour de France approaches.