Home » Bikes and Tech » Spotted: New Giro aero helmet for Tour Spotted: New Giro aero helmet for TourBy Dan Cavallari Published Jun. 30, 2017 Giro's new lidBMC and Katusha-Alpecin are both wearing new helmets from Giro at this year’s Tour de France. The new lid will replace Giro’s Air Attack helmet. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.comGiro's new lidThis is a pure aero road helmet, as aerodynamic as possible, with an interesting venting pattern meant to move air over your head. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.comGiro's new lidThe top vents are angled backward. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.comGiro's new lidSide vents give the helmet a speedy look. It’s clear Giro has learned that cool heads prevail, even when it comes to aero helmets. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.comGiro's new lidThe rear of the helmet sports a unique aesthetic that’s a departure from Giro’s usual styling. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.comGiro's new lidZoom zoom. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.comGiro's new lidThe top vents look similar to the Synthe vents, but there are far fewer of them. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.comGiro's new lidNow here’s an interesting line: The new helmet appears to feature the same bifurcated construction used on Bell’s Zephyr helmet. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.comGiro's new lidBifurcated construction means there are two EPS shells secured to each other, an outer shell and an inner one. This may help distribute impact forces more effectively. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.comGiro's new lidYou’ll probably see this in the Tour’s upcoming sprint stages. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com