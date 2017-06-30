Home » Bikes and Tech » Pro Bike Gallery: Taylor Phinney’s Cannondale Slice TT
Pro Bike Gallery: Taylor Phinney’s Cannondale Slice TT
By
Dan Cavallari Published
Jun. 30, 2017
Taylor Phinney's Cannondale Slice Taylor Phinney will ride aboard this Cannondale Slice during stage 1 of the Tour de France. It’s not Cannondale’s newest TT bike, but there are a lot of unique elements to this build. Photo: Caley Fretz | VeloNews.com Taylor Phinney This is Phinney’s first Tour de France. Photo: Caley Fretz | VeloNews.com Taylor Phinney's Cannondale Slice Phinney will use rim brakes during stage 1, which is not surprising. Photo: Caley Fretz | VeloNews.com Taylor Phinney's Cannondale Slice What is surprising, though, is the hub on this Mavic Comete wheel. It is a disc-brake-ready hub. Perhaps Cannondale had considered putting Phinney on a disc-brake-equipped bike like his teammate, Alberto Bettiol. Photo: Caley Fretz | VeloNews.com Taylor Phinney's Cannondale Slice The rear Mavic disc wheel also has a disc-brake hub. Photo: Caley Fretz | VeloNews.com Taylor Phinney's Cannondale Slice Here’s the rear rim brake on Phinney’s Slice. Photo: Caley Fretz | VeloNews.com Taylor Phinney's Cannondale Slice That’s some serious rise. Then again, Phinney is seriously tall.Photo: Caley Fretz | VeloNews.com Taylor Phinney's Cannondale Slice Here’s the cockpit view. Photo: Caley Fretz | VeloNews.com Taylor Phinney's Cannondale Slice There is a newer TT bike available from Cannondale called the SuperSlice. According to Cannondale representatives, the new SuperSlice that the team would have been riding does not accept 25mm tires. Those same reps tell VeloNews that the issue will be corrected when the bikes go to production. Photo: Caley Fretz | VeloNews.com Taylor Phinney's Cannondale Slice CeramicSpeed oversize pulleys help save as many watts as possible come race day. Photo: Caley Fretz | VeloNews.com Taylor Phinney's Cannondale Slice That’s a 58-tooth chainring mated to a Cannondale SiSL2 crank. Photo: Caley Fretz | VeloNews.com Taylor Phinney's Cannondale Slice It’s no longer uncommon to spot clinchers, especially on time trial bikes. Photo: Caley Fretz | VeloNews.com Taylor Phinney's Cannondale Slice Shimano Di2 shift buttons help Phinney keep a steady hand position on the extensions. Photo: Caley Fretz | VeloNews.com Taylor Phinney's Cannondale Slice Mounting the junction box on the stem probably isn’t the most aero option, but it sure is convenient. Photo: Caley Fretz | VeloNews.com Taylor Phinney's Cannondale Slice High tech bike; low-tech solutions. A marker line keeps track of Phinney’s saddle height. Photo: Caley Fretz | VeloNews.com Taylor Phinney's Cannondale Slice Fizik’s Arione saddle is one of the most popular in the peloton. Photo: Caley Fretz | VeloNews.com