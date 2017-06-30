Home » Bikes and Tech » Pro Bike Gallery: Richie Porte’s BMC Teammachine Pro Bike Gallery: Richie Porte’s BMC TeammachineBy Dan Cavallari Published Jun. 30, 2017 Richie Porte's SLR01Richie Porte hopes to unseat Chris Froome as Tour champion this year aboard a brand new Teammachine SLR01 from BMC. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.comRichie Porte's SLR01BMC’s diminutive team leader rides an equally small frame: Porte’s SLR01 is a size 47cm. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.comRichie Porte's SLR01The front end of Porte’s Teammachine features a new stem design that helps clean up the front end and integrate the cables. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.comRichie Porte's SLR01Porte is running 25mm Vittoria tubular tires. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.comRichie Porte's SLR01This is a new bike for 2017, released at the start of June. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.comRichie Porte's SLR01Di2 controls integrate nicely into the down tube. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.comRichie Porte's SLR01Porte’s cockpit is quite narrow. We couldn’t spot a measurement, but we’d be willing to bet those bars are 40cm or even narrower. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.comRichie Porte's SLR013T provides some pretty grippy handlebar tape. This should prevent slipping even in the rainy conditions that undoubtedly lie ahead in the early Tour stages. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.comRichie Porte's SLR01Like many pros, Porte watches his watts with an SRM head unit. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.comRichie Porte's SLR01A D-shaped seatpost and dropped stays both add to the aero capabilities of the SLR01, as well as some compliance. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.comRichie Porte's SLR01The seatpost clamp system hides underneath the cover that butts up against the post itself. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.comRichie Porte's SLR01Porte’s number plate mount sticks right to the seatpost. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.comRichie Porte's SLR01That’s one big and boxy BB junction. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.comRichie Porte's SLR01More boxy tube shapes, this time at the chain stays. This should aid in lateral stiffness. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.comRichie Porte's SLR01Porte rides a Fizik Antares with a pressure-relief channel. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.comRichie Porte's SLR01A 53-39 chainring combo up front is no big surprise. The absence of a new Dura-Ace power meter? Slightly more surprising, though we didn’t see Shimano’s new meter at any team’s service course. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.comRichie Porte's SLR01Is that a 30-tooth cog out back? Yep. That must be in anticipation of a trip or two through the Alps, with some Pyrenees thrown in for good measure. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.comRichie Porte's SLR01Porte has a full compliment of Shimano parts, even the pedals. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.comRichie Porte's SLR01A team mechanic checked the measurements of Richie Porte’s Teammachine shortly before the BMC squad left for a training ride. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.comRichie Porte's SLR01Right on the nose. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.comRichie Porte's SLR01Check out that derailleur hanger. This nifty design looks light yet rugged. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com