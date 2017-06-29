Home » Bikes and Tech » Gearing up for Le Tour: Signs, tape, nicknames, and tweaks Gearing up for Le Tour: Signs, tape, nicknames, and tweaksBy Dan Cavallari Published Jun. 29, 2017 Gearing up for Le Tour: Team AstanaArgon 18 outfitted Team Astana with the new Gallium Pro in time for Thursday morning’s training ride. Fabio Aru’s backup bike is pictured. He rode it on the streets of Dusseldorf. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.comGearing up for Le Tour: New Gallium ProJakob Fuglsang rode this Argon 18 Gallium Pro during the Criterium du Dauphine, and he was back on it for a training ride in Dusseldorf on Thursday. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.comGearing up for Le Tour: FabioFabio Aru chatted with fans and mechanics before heading out on a training ride. The mood was light and so were the crowds on this drizzly morning. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.comGearing up for Le Tour: Fabio's lidAru is no longer racing on the same equipment as last year, but his marque remains the same, as seen here on the back of his Limar helmet. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.comGearing up for Le Tour: Share the roadFabio Aru’s seat tube is adorned with a sticker that advises all users to share the road. Perhaps an homage to a fallen teammate? Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.comGearing up for Le Tour: Here in spiritMourning quiets but never ends for the late Michele Scarponi. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.comGearing up for Le Tour: Team AstanaAn Astana team mechanic adjusted the saddle on Dimitriy Gruzdev’s time trial bike. Friday is the last prep day before stage 1, so it’s almost a certainty riders will be checking out their TT gear on their final training ride. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.comGearing up for Le Tour: Tweaks and tunesThe days leading up to stage 1 are for getting one’s legs prepared for the long days ahead, but also for last-minute adjustments to the equipment. Mechanics use low-tech means to keep track of what needs to be done, as evinced by the masking tape on the top tube here. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.comGearing up for Le Tour: Heed the warningsOur guess is this warning goes from cheeky to serious the longer the Tour wears on. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.comGearing up for Le Tour: Bora customBora-Hansgrohe riders are sporting custom K-Edge Garmin mounts with each rider’s nickname emblazoned on them. Can you guess who’s who? First one’s a gimme … Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.comGearing up for Le Tour: What's in a name?This one’s a little trickier. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.comGearing up for Le Tour: Who's whoNutty. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.comGearing up for Le Tour: Best guess?Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.comGearing up for Le Tour: Juraj's requestsMore masking tape. Bora’s mechanic bus was bustling after the team’s training ride, with almost every bike in need of some sort of tweak. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.comGearing up for Le Tour: Tweak tweakThese are race day bicycles, so they’ll need to be set up perfectly before race day. Since stage 1 is a time trial, mechanics maybe have a little wiggle room, but not much. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.comGearing up for Le Tour: Let's see the tapeMasking tape isn’t the only celebrity in the team pits. Electrical tape also crops up frequently, most often to cover logos. Some riders prefer specific equipment that doesn’t fall under their team’s sponsorship umbrella, so mechanics blot out the labels and branding. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.comGearing up for Le Tour: Colnago's new rideThe V2-R is a redesign of the V1-R. A new integrated seat collar makes for a sleeker look, and the riding position is a bit more aggressive (the head tube is several millimeters shorter than the V1-R). Perhaps most importantly, the rear brake is no longer mounted on the bottom bracket shell. The direct-mount rear brake is in the traditional position yet still allows for 28mm tires. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.comGearing up for Le Tour: Bono won't slipMatteo Bono leaves nothing to chance when it comes to gripping the bars and extensions on his TT bike. This tape is extra gritty, akin to sandpaper somewhere in the realm of 80 grit. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.comGearing up for Le Tour: 3D?The cover on Bono’s stem has the telltale swirls of a 3D-printed piece, but we couldn’t confirm if this was the case. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.comGearing up for Le Tour: Fit and functionBahrain-Merida’s team mechanics were busy adjusting cleat positions on various pairs of shoes using a specially designed pedal jig, among other things. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.comGearing up for Le Tour: Grit and determinationThis gritty tape cropped up in mechanics’ toolboxes at just about every team paddock. If conditions turn rainy during stage one (as the forecast predicts), this may very well become the most important piece of gear for riders. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com