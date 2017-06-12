Need some last-minute Father’s Day shopping advice for your cycling dad? We’ve chosen a handful of cool bits for the racer, commuter, or casual cyclist in your life. (Couldn’t hurt to shop for yourself too, right?)

Racer dad

Topeak Ratchet Rocket Lite NTX

$90

If you’ve ever been on a cycling vacation, you know how nice it is to have every tool you need, just in case. The Ratchet Rocket Lite contains nearly everything we need in a compact nylon fold that Velcros shut. It’s only 230 grams as well, so you intrepid bikepackers might even consider it for overnight trips.

Read the full review >>

Pearl Izumi PRO Escape Bib Shorts

$150

There’s a lot to love about the PRO Escape bib shorts, including a high-end, supple feel throughout that comes in a mid-range price point. The lay-flat laser-cut bib straps disappear over your shoulders and the laser-cut thigh cuffs contribute to the barely-there feel.

Read the full review >>

Mode Juice

$55

Mode has a pressed, all-natural juice for every cycling situation. The Beet and Berry juice is ideal for pre-workout and helps boost your power, according to Mode. The Mango and Ginger Energy Shot is formulated for use during your workout (though we wouldn’t recommend drinking it warm after it’s been sitting in your jersey pocket), and the Cucumber and Lime Recovery Booster is a refreshing post-ride drink. Stock the fridge with these refreshing juices.

Read more >>

Commuter dad

DZR Turin LTD Boot

$200

Crossover shoes generally have SPD-compatible soles and are ideal for commutes on either end of a day at the office. The Turin boot takes it a step further by adding a stylish, full-grain leather upper and a natural gum rubber sole. They’re flexible enough for walking around the office but stiff enough to pedal home comfortably on your commuter.

Read more >>

Otto Lock

$60 (30-inch model)

At 150 grams, the Otto Lock is much lighter than even the lightest U-lock on the market, and it packs up small enough to fit in your jersey pocket. The 30-inch band is made from steel and Kevlar, making it incredibly resistant to cutting. This is an ideal lock for short stays at the coffee shop. If you need a bit more length, opt for the 60-inch version for $75.

Read more >>

Casual dad

WeeHoo iGo Venture

$450

A trailer’s all well and good, but getting your kiddo to pedal too is even better. Weehoo’s iGo Venture has built-in pedals for your little one and a comfortable seat with handles to keep him stable and comfortable. Panniers offer plenty of space for extra layers, toys, and a picnic lunch too.

Read the full review >>

Dripo

$35

Pour in some coffee, dump in some ice water, and walk away. By the time dad gets back from his Weehoo ride, a delicious cup of cold brew coffee will be waiting for him. The interlocking threaded tumblers can be rearranged once the brewing is finished, creating a nifty travel mug filled with a tasty caffeine fix. Brewing takes about two hours, so this set-it-and-forget-it brewer is great for the office too.

Read more >>