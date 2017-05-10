VN Show: Mt. Etna, Giro chaos, TJ Eisenhart’s bling

Editor’s note: This video includes images from TDW Sport, RCS/Giro d’Italia, VeloNews.com, Redlands Bicycle Classic, Flickr Creative Commons, and Severe Coaching.

Most of us anticipated a huge battle to go down during stage 4 of the Giro d’Italia, which sent riders up to the summit of Mt. Etna. The big fight turned out to be more of a skirmish. On today’s VeloNews Show, we discuss why this happened.

Of course, the stage still served up plenty of Giro chaos. Flat tires, fights, and the peloton careening off course were just some of the wildest moments from the day.

After stage 5, Fernando Gaviria now has two stage wins. Do we need to help him find a better nickname?

Finally, Utah racer TJ Eisenhart won the Redlands Bicycle Classic while wearing an unorthodox piece of cycling gear (ok, it was a necklace). We’re not sure if this jewelry lives up to our rigid standards of sports science.

All that and more on this week’s VeloNews Show!