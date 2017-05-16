VN Show: Blockhaus chaos, Tour of California aggression

Editor’s note: This video includes images from TDW Sport, RCS/Giro d’Italia, VeloNews.com, Amgen Tour of California/ASO.

This week’s VeloNews Show comes to you from a secret location at the Amgen Tour of California. The pressroom at stage 2 was so weird (it was a shooting range) that we decided to broadcast from the Cannondale-Drapac team bus.

On this week’s episode we discuss the Giro d’Italia’s latest chaotic maelstrom, which occurred on Sunday’s stage to Blockhaus when the peloton hit a parked motorcycle. Should Nairo Quintana’s Movistar team have waited for Team Sky to rejoin the peloton after the crash? We discuss.

Then we rundown the exciting finale of the Amgen Tour of California’s women’s race, which was won by a slim margin by Anna van der Breggen of the Boels-Dolmans squad. Was Boels’s strategy too aggressive for the race?

Finally, we speak with a few marquee men’s riders about the Amgen Tour of California, and how the race’s dynamic has changed with its step into the WorldTour.

All that and more on this week’s VeloNews Show!