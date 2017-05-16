Video: Vaughters discusses the Toms Skujins crash

SAN JOSE, California (VN) — During the exciting finale of the Amgen Tour of California’s stage 2, Cannondale-Drapac rider Toms Skujins crashed on the descent of Mt. Hamilton outside of San Jose. Skujins was riding aggressively, having won this stage in 2015 and hoping to stretch his breakaway to victory.

In the immediate aftermath of the crash, Skujins appeared disoriented and woozy on the television broadcast. He struggled to walk across the road, and fell back to the tarmac several times. Yet Skujins remounted his bicycle after the race’s neutral service mechanics made sure it was not damaged.

He continued riding down the road. In the ensuing moments, Cannondale-Drapac staffers began a frantic process to get Skujins off of his bike. Team manager Jonathan Vaughters eventually got ahold of his director in a team car, who caught up with Skujins and made him abandon the race.