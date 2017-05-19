Video: Toms Skujins discusses his crash in California

ONTARIO, California (VN) — Toms Skujins arrived at the start line of stage 5 at the Amgen Tour of California to wish his Cannondale-Drapac teammates good luck and to discuss the nasty crash that knocked him out of the race. During Monday’s second stage, Skujins crashed hard on the descent from Mount Hamilton and suffered a broken collarbone and a concussion.

In the immediate aftermath of the crash, Skujins appeared woozy and staggered across the road. He then remounted his bicycle and continued riding for several minutes until team staff told him to abandon the race.

The situation sparked a conversation about rider safety and proper protocols around head injuries in cycling.

On Thursday, Skujins said he remembered nothing from the crash or its immediate aftermath.

“I don’t remember the crash at all,” Skujins said. “I would say two minutes before the crash I lost, and 15 minutes after [the crash] I have no recollection also.”

VeloNews caught up with Skujins to discuss the crash and how it will impact his season.