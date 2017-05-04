- Home » Video » Video highlights: Redlands Bicycle Classic, stage 1
By VeloNews.com
Stage 1 men’s top 10
- 1. Seghei Tvetkov, Jelly Belly P/b Maxxis, in 14:40.3
- 2. Gavin Mannion, Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team, at :00:00
- 3. Alex Cataford, Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team, at :00:01
- 4. Nigel Ellsay, Silber Pro Cycling, at :00:01
- 5. Brandon Mcnulty, Rally Cycling, at :00:03
- 6. Lachlan Norris, Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team, at :00:05
- 7. Tj Eisenhart, Holowesko/citadel Racing P/b Hincapie Sportswear, at :00:10
- 8. Geoffrey Curran, Axeon Hagens Berman, at :00:11
- 9. Robin Carpenter, Holowesko/citadel Racing P/b Hincapie Sportswear, at :00:12
- 10. James Piccoli, Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team, at :00:14
Stage 1 women’s top 10
- 1. Amber Neben, The Dare To Be Project, in 16:25.7
- 2. Leah Thomas, Sho-Air Twenty20, at :00:18
- 3. Ruth Winder, Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team, at :00:22
- 4. Claire Rose, Visit Dallas Dna Pro Cycling, at :00:31
- 5. Katharine Hall, Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team, at :00:37
- 6. Rushlee Buchanan, Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team, at :00:38
- 7. Kate Buss, Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank, at :00:48
- 8. Lindsay Bayer, Hagens Berman / Supermint, at :00:58
- 9. Annie Foreman-Mackey, Sho-Air Twenty20, at :01:09
- 10. Kirsti Lay, Rally Cycling, at 7:35.2