Video highlights: Redlands Bicycle Classic, stage 1

Published

Stage 1 men’s top 10

  • 1. Seghei Tvetkov, Jelly Belly P/b Maxxis, in 14:40.3
  • 2. Gavin Mannion, Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team, at :00:00
  • 3. Alex Cataford, Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team, at :00:01
  • 4. Nigel Ellsay, Silber Pro Cycling, at :00:01
  • 5. Brandon Mcnulty, Rally Cycling, at :00:03
  • 6. Lachlan Norris, Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team, at :00:05
  • 7. Tj Eisenhart, Holowesko/citadel Racing P/b Hincapie Sportswear, at :00:10
  • 8. Geoffrey Curran, Axeon Hagens Berman, at :00:11
  • 9. Robin Carpenter, Holowesko/citadel Racing P/b Hincapie Sportswear, at :00:12
  • 10. James Piccoli, Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team, at :00:14

Stage 1 women’s top 10

  • 1. Amber Neben, The Dare To Be Project, in 16:25.7
  • 2. Leah Thomas, Sho-Air Twenty20, at :00:18
  • 3. Ruth Winder, Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team, at :00:22
  • 4. Claire Rose, Visit Dallas Dna Pro Cycling, at :00:31
  • 5. Katharine Hall, Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team, at :00:37
  • 6. Rushlee Buchanan, Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team, at :00:38
  • 7. Kate Buss, Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank, at :00:48
  • 8. Lindsay Bayer, Hagens Berman / Supermint, at :00:58
  • 9. Annie Foreman-Mackey, Sho-Air Twenty20, at :01:09
  • 10. Kirsti Lay, Rally Cycling, at 7:35.2