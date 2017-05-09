Home » Video » Video highlights: Eisenhart and Winder wrap Redlands overalls
May. 9, 2017
Top-10 results, stage 5 men
1. Franciso Mancebo, Canyon Bicycles, in 3:42:34
2. Steve Fisher, Canyon Bicycles, at :00:14
3. Jhonnatan Narvaez, Axeon Hagens Berman, at :00:14
4. Seghei Tvetkov, Jelly Belly P/b Maxxis, at :00:16
5. Tj Eisenhart, Holowesko/citadel Racing P/b Hincapie Sportswear, at :00:17
6. Brandon Mcnulty, Rally Cycling, at :00:17
7. Sam Bassetti, Herbalife P/b Marc Pro – Nature’s Bakery, at :00:17
8. Jacob Rathe, Jelly Belly P/b Maxxis, at :00:17
9. James Fouch, Mobius Future Racing, at :00:17
10. Emerson Oronte, Rally Cycling, at :00:17
Final top-10 overall, men
1. Tj Eisenhart, Holowesko/citadel Racing P/b Hincapie Sportswear, in 11:39:33
2. Brandon Mcnulty, Rally Cycling, at :00:44
3. Emerson Oronte, Rally Cycling, at :00:59
4. Gavin Mannion, Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team, at :01:16
5. Franciso Mancebo, Canyon Bicycles, at :01:16
6. Robin Carpenter, Holowesko/citadel Racing P/b Hincapie Sportswear, at :01:51
7. Nigel Ellsay, Silber Pro Cycling, at :01:52
8. Jhonnatan Narvaez, Axeon Hagens Berman, at :02:12
9. Seghei Tvetkov, Jelly Belly P/b Maxxis, at :02:25
10. Kyle Murphy, Cylance Pro Cycling, at :03:05
Top-10 results, stage 5 women
1. Ruth Winder, Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team, in 3:12:48
2. Lauren Hall, Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team, at :00:33
3. Jasmin Duehring, Sho-Air Twenty20, at :00:00
4. Brianna Walle, Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank, at :02:30
5. Leah Thomas, Sho-Air Twenty20, at :02:30
6. Lex Albrecht, Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank, at :02:34
7. Katherine Maine, Rally Cycling, at :02:34
8. Lizzie Williams, Hagens Berman / Supermint, at :02:34
9. Megan Jastrab, Amy D. Foundation, at :02:34
10. Kirsti Lay, Rally Cycling, at :02:34
Final top-10 overall, women
1. Ruth Winder, Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team, in 9:39:49
2. Amber Neben, The Dare To Be Project, at :01:05
3. Katharine Hall, Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team, at :01:24
4. Jasmin Duehring, Sho-Air Twenty20, at :03:24
5. Lex Albrecht, Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank, at :04:44
6. Kirsti Lay, Rally Cycling, at :05:33
7. Kate Buss, Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank, at :05:58
8. Leah Thomas, Sho-Air Twenty20, at :06:47
9. Lauren Stephens, Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank, at :07:21
10. Lindsay Bayer, Hagens Berman / Supermint, at :07:44