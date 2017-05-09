  1. Home » Video » Video highlights: Eisenhart and Winder wrap Redlands overalls

Video highlights: Eisenhart and Winder wrap Redlands overalls

Top-10 results, stage 5 men

  • 1. Franciso Mancebo, Canyon Bicycles, in 3:42:34
  • 2. Steve Fisher, Canyon Bicycles, at :00:14
  • 3. Jhonnatan Narvaez, Axeon Hagens Berman, at :00:14
  • 4. Seghei Tvetkov, Jelly Belly P/b Maxxis, at :00:16
  • 5. Tj Eisenhart, Holowesko/citadel Racing P/b Hincapie Sportswear, at :00:17
  • 6. Brandon Mcnulty, Rally Cycling, at :00:17
  • 7. Sam Bassetti, Herbalife P/b Marc Pro – Nature’s Bakery, at :00:17
  • 8. Jacob Rathe, Jelly Belly P/b Maxxis, at :00:17
  • 9. James Fouch, Mobius Future Racing, at :00:17
  • 10. Emerson Oronte, Rally Cycling, at :00:17

Final top-10 overall, men

  • 1. Tj Eisenhart, Holowesko/citadel Racing P/b Hincapie Sportswear, in 11:39:33
  • 2. Brandon Mcnulty, Rally Cycling, at :00:44
  • 3. Emerson Oronte, Rally Cycling, at :00:59
  • 4. Gavin Mannion, Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team, at :01:16
  • 5. Franciso Mancebo, Canyon Bicycles, at :01:16
  • 6. Robin Carpenter, Holowesko/citadel Racing P/b Hincapie Sportswear, at :01:51
  • 7. Nigel Ellsay, Silber Pro Cycling, at :01:52
  • 8. Jhonnatan Narvaez, Axeon Hagens Berman, at :02:12
  • 9. Seghei Tvetkov, Jelly Belly P/b Maxxis, at :02:25
  • 10. Kyle Murphy, Cylance Pro Cycling, at :03:05

Top-10 results, stage 5 women

  • 1. Ruth Winder, Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team, in 3:12:48
  • 2. Lauren Hall, Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team, at :00:33
  • 3. Jasmin Duehring, Sho-Air Twenty20, at :00:00
  • 4. Brianna Walle, Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank, at :02:30
  • 5. Leah Thomas, Sho-Air Twenty20, at :02:30
  • 6. Lex Albrecht, Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank, at :02:34
  • 7. Katherine Maine, Rally Cycling, at :02:34
  • 8. Lizzie Williams, Hagens Berman / Supermint, at :02:34
  • 9. Megan Jastrab, Amy D. Foundation, at :02:34
  • 10. Kirsti Lay, Rally Cycling, at :02:34

Final top-10 overall, women

  • 1. Ruth Winder, Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team, in 9:39:49
  • 2. Amber Neben, The Dare To Be Project, at :01:05
  • 3. Katharine Hall, Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team, at :01:24
  • 4. Jasmin Duehring, Sho-Air Twenty20, at :03:24
  • 5. Lex Albrecht, Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank, at :04:44
  • 6. Kirsti Lay, Rally Cycling, at :05:33
  • 7. Kate Buss, Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank, at :05:58
  • 8. Leah Thomas, Sho-Air Twenty20, at :06:47
  • 9. Lauren Stephens, Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank, at :07:21
  • 10. Lindsay Bayer, Hagens Berman / Supermint, at :07:44