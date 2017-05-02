VN Show: Giro checklist, Boonen’s dance moves, remembering Chad Young

Editor’s note: This video includes images from TDW Sport, RCS/Giro d’Italia, VeloNews.com, CBGphoto.com, Flickr Creative Commons

The Giro d’Italia is finally here, and we cannot wait for three weeks of action in Italy. Every year the Giro serves up a handful of familiar storylines (bad weather, long transfers, lazy sprinters). On this week’s VeloNews Show we list our favorite reoccurring stories from the Italian tour.

Plus, Quintana or Nibali: Who is your pick to win the Maglia Rosa?

Bicycle Twitter was abuzz this week with the EDM-fueled video of Tom Boonen’s farewell party. We break down all of the action from this amazing piece of tape.

Finally, the cycling world says goodbye to Chad Young of the Axeon Hagens Berman pro cycling team.

All that and more on this week’s VeloNews Show!