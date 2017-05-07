Home » Video » Redlands crit: Men’s and women’s video highlights
Redlands crit: Men’s and women’s video highlights
By
VeloNews.com Published
May. 7, 2017
VIDEO
VIDEO
Top-10 results, stage 4 men
1. Gage Hecht, Aevolo, in 1:30:18
2. Daniel Summerhill, Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team, at :00:00
3. Ulises Castillo Soto, Jelly Belly P/b Maxxis, at :00:00
4. Bryan Gomez, Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development, at :00:00
5. Karl Menzies, Cylance Pro Cycling, at :00:00
6. Jure Rupnik, H&r Block Pro Cycling Team, at :00:00
7. Kaler Marshall, Canyon Bicycles, at :00:00
8. Kevin Girkins, Elbowz Racing P/b Synergy.o, at :00:00
9. Thomas Soladay, Rally Cycling, at :00:13
10. Alfredo Rodriguez, Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling, at :00:23
Top-10 overall, men
1. Tj Eisenhart, Holowesko/citadel Racing P/b Hincapie Sportswear, in 7:56:42
2. Gavin Mannion, Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team, at :00:42
3. Brandon Mcnulty, Rally Cycling, at :00:45
4. Emerson Oronte, Rally Cycling, at :00:59
5. James Piccoli, Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team, at :01:32
6. Franciso Mancebo, Canyon Bicycles, at :01:46
7. Kyle Murphy, Cylance Pro Cycling, at :01:49
8. Nigel Ellsay, Silber Pro Cycling, at :01:52
9. Robin Carpenter, Holowesko/citadel Racing P/b Hincapie Sportswear, at :01:53
10. Ruben Campanioni, Holowesko/citadel Racing P/b Hincapie Sportswear, at :02:13
Top-10 results, stage 4 women
1. Claire Rose, Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling, in 1:01:09
2. Megan Jastrab, Amy D. Foundation, at :00:05
3. Lizzie Williams, Hagens Berman / Supermint, at :00:05
4. Ruth Winder, UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team, at :00:05
5. Mandy Heintz, Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling, at :00:05
6. Lauren Stephens, Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank, at :00:05
7. Heather Fischer, Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank, at :00:05
8. Katherine Maine, Rally Cycling, at :00:05
9. Lauren Hall, UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team, at :00:05
10. Kirsti Lay, Rally Cycling, at :00:05
Top-10 overall, women
1. Amber Neben, The Dare To Be Project, in 6:25:28
2. Katharine Hall, Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team, at :00:22
3. Ruth Winder, Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team, at :01:43
4. Kate Buss, Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank, at :02:41
5. Katie Donovan, Visit Dallas Dna Pro Cycling, at :03:06
6. Lex Albrecht, Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank, at :03:43
7. Kirsti Lay, Rally Cycling, at :04:32
8. Jasmin Duehring, Sho-Air Twenty20, at :05:01
9. Leah Thomas, Sho-Air Twenty20, at :05:48
10. Lauren Stephens, Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank, at :06:17