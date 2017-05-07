  1. Home » Video » Redlands crit: Men’s and women’s video highlights

Redlands crit: Men’s and women’s video highlights

Top-10 results, stage 4 men

  • 1. Gage Hecht, Aevolo, in 1:30:18
  • 2. Daniel Summerhill, Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team, at :00:00
  • 3. Ulises Castillo Soto, Jelly Belly P/b Maxxis, at :00:00
  • 4. Bryan Gomez, Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development, at :00:00
  • 5. Karl Menzies, Cylance Pro Cycling, at :00:00
  • 6. Jure Rupnik, H&r Block Pro Cycling Team, at :00:00
  • 7. Kaler Marshall, Canyon Bicycles, at :00:00
  • 8. Kevin Girkins, Elbowz Racing P/b Synergy.o, at :00:00
  • 9. Thomas Soladay, Rally Cycling, at :00:13
  • 10. Alfredo Rodriguez, Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling, at :00:23

Top-10 overall, men

  • 1. Tj Eisenhart, Holowesko/citadel Racing P/b Hincapie Sportswear, in 7:56:42
  • 2. Gavin Mannion, Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team, at :00:42
  • 3. Brandon Mcnulty, Rally Cycling, at :00:45
  • 4. Emerson Oronte, Rally Cycling, at :00:59
  • 5. James Piccoli, Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team, at :01:32
  • 6. Franciso Mancebo, Canyon Bicycles, at :01:46
  • 7. Kyle Murphy, Cylance Pro Cycling, at :01:49
  • 8. Nigel Ellsay, Silber Pro Cycling, at :01:52
  • 9. Robin Carpenter, Holowesko/citadel Racing P/b Hincapie Sportswear, at :01:53
  • 10. Ruben Campanioni, Holowesko/citadel Racing P/b Hincapie Sportswear, at :02:13

Top-10 results, stage 4 women

  • 1. Claire Rose, Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling, in 1:01:09
  • 2. Megan Jastrab, Amy D. Foundation, at :00:05
  • 3. Lizzie Williams, Hagens Berman / Supermint, at :00:05
  • 4. Ruth Winder, UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team, at :00:05
  • 5. Mandy Heintz, Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling, at :00:05
  • 6. Lauren Stephens, Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank, at :00:05
  • 7. Heather Fischer, Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank, at :00:05
  • 8. Katherine Maine, Rally Cycling, at :00:05
  • 9. Lauren Hall, UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team, at :00:05
  • 10. Kirsti Lay, Rally Cycling, at :00:05

Top-10 overall, women

  • 1. Amber Neben, The Dare To Be Project, in 6:25:28
  • 2. Katharine Hall, Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team, at :00:22
  • 3. Ruth Winder, Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team, at :01:43
  • 4. Kate Buss, Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank, at :02:41
  • 5. Katie Donovan, Visit Dallas Dna Pro Cycling, at :03:06
  • 6. Lex Albrecht, Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank, at :03:43
  • 7. Kirsti Lay, Rally Cycling, at :04:32
  • 8. Jasmin Duehring, Sho-Air Twenty20, at :05:01
  • 9. Leah Thomas, Sho-Air Twenty20, at :05:48
  • 10. Lauren Stephens, Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank, at :06:17