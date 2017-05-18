Video: Ian Boswell hopes for glory on Baldy

ONTARIO, California (VN) — American rider Ian Boswell entered the fifth stage of the Amgen Tour of California as Team Sky’s leader after his impressive third-place ride during the race’s stage 2. He currently sits in third-place overall, 14 seconds down on Rafal Majka of Bora-Hansgrohe.

Boswell predicted the race will be decided on the climb to Mt. Baldy, which is the defining feature of stage 5.

“I’ve done [Baldy] twice. One time I was second to last, the other time I was third. I’ve been at both sides of the spectrum,” Boswell said. “Hopefully I fall somewhere in between there.”

We caught up with Boswell to discuss the stage.