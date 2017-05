Guarnier wins Tour of California opener

Defending champion Megan Guarnier started her 2017 Amgen Women’s Tour of California much like she did last year, with a stage win in South Lake Tahoe. The Boels-Dolmans rider finished stage 1 ahead of teammate Anna van der Breggen. Astana’s Arlenis Sierra was third in the 117km stage.

“It’s been a tough year. But the team believed in me today and that has been everything,” said an emotional Guarnier just after winning. “It was a little hectic coming into the final climb. Amy [Pieters] went first at the bottom then Karol-Ann [Canuel] and then Anna. Then it was just up to me.”

The lead group came into the final kilometer of racing together. With a 1.7km climb to the line averaging 5.9 percent, it wasn’t a finish for the pure climbers. However, it favored a tough climber with a solid sprint.

Van der Breggen kicked off the action with an acceleration after the red kite. Then Guarnier, the American national champion, made a move of her own, taking the victory and the race’s first leader’s jersey.

“I’m proud to be here and proud to finish well for the team that worked so hard for me,” Guarnier added. “Four weeks ago I was still undertrained [due to early season concussion]. I didn’t think I’d be here.”

The Dutch Olympic champion also played a big part in bringing back a dangerous breakaway midway through the race. “It was pretty tough but that finish climb was also a pretty tough climb,” van der Breggen said. “When you put a steady pace in [chasing down the break] you know its hurting for everyone.”

Friday’s stage 2 may be the most decisive day for the overall competition. A new route for the women’s Tour of California, the 108km stage starts and finishes in South Lake Tahoe. It includes two major climbs: the 6.6km Luther Pass and 12.6km Kingsbury Grade. The race finishes on the same short climb as stage 1.

Kristen Legan contributed to this report.

Stage 1 results

1. Megan GUARNIER, BOELS DOLMANS CYCLINGTEAM, in 3:03:48

2. Anna VAN DER BREGGEN, BOELS DOLMANS CYCLINGTEAM, at :04

3. Arlenis SIERRA, ASTANA WOMEN’S TEAM, at :07

4. Ruth WINDER, UNITEDHEALTHCARE PRO CYCLING TEAM, at :10

5. Krista DOEBEL-HICKOK, CYLANCE CYCLING, at :10

6. Lauren STEPHENS, TEAM TIBCO – SILICON VALLEY BANK, at :14

7. Lex ALBRECHT, TEAM TIBCO – SILICON VALLEY BANK, at :17

8. Coryn RIVERA, TEAM SUNWEB, at :20

9. Katharine HALL, UNITEDHEALTHCARE PRO CYCLING TEAM, at :20

10. Alena AMIALIUSIK, CANYON SRAM RACING, at :22

11. Kirsti LAY, RALLY CYCLING, at :25

12. Sofie DE VUYST, LARES – WAOWDEALS WOMEN CYCLING TEAM, at :25

13. Martina RITTER, DROPS, at :28

14. Rossella RATTO, CYLANCE CYCLING, at :28

15. Dani KING, CYLANCE CYCLING, at :31

16. Scotti LECHUGA, HAGENS BERMAN / SUPERMINT, at :33

17. Katerina NASH, TEAM ILLUMINATE, at :37

18. Sofia BERTIZZOLO, ASTANA WOMEN’S TEAM, at :39

19. Leah THOMAS, SHO – AIR TWENTY20, at :39

20. Lara VIECELI, ASTANA WOMEN’S TEAM, at :42

21. Kelly CATLIN, RALLY CYCLING, at :43

22. Emma WHITE, RALLY CYCLING, at :47

23. Tayler WILES, UNITEDHEALTHCARE PRO CYCLING TEAM, at :50

24. Kathryn BUSS, TEAM TIBCO – SILICON VALLEY BANK, at :50

25. Anna CHRISTIAN, DROPS, at :52

26. Audrey CORDON RAGOT, WIGGLE HIGH5, at :54

27. Jennifer LUEBKE, VISIT DALLAS DNA PRO CYCLING, at :56

28. Leah KIRCHMANN, TEAM SUNWEB, at :58

29. Megan ALDERETE, HAGENS BERMAN / SUPERMINT, at :58

30. Jasmin GLAESSER, SHO – AIR TWENTY20, at :58

31. Ingrid DREXEL CLOUTHIER, TEAM TIBCO – SILICON VALLEY BANK, at 1:00

32. Stefanie SYDLIK, USA, at 1:03

33. Abigail MICKEY, COLAVITA/BIANCHI, at 1:03

34. Juliette LABOUS, TEAM SUNWEB, at 1:03

35. Abby-Mae PARKINSON, DROPS, at 1:03

36. Elizabeth HOLDEN, DROPS, at 1:03

37. Giorgia BRONZINI, WIGGLE HIGH5, at 1:07

38. Carolina RODRIGUEZ GUTIERREZ, ASTANA WOMEN’S TEAM, at 1:07

39. Emilia FAHLIN, WIGGLE HIGH5, at 1:12

40. Trixi WORRACK, CANYON SRAM RACING, at 1:12

41. Mikayla HARVEY, TEAM ILLUMINATE, at 1:12

42. Liane LIPPERT, TEAM SUNWEB, at 1:12

43. Peta MULLENS, HAGENS BERMAN / SUPERMINT, at 1:12

44. Hannah PAYTON, DROPS, at 1:12

45. Breanne NALDER, VISIT DALLAS DNA PRO CYCLING, at 1:17

46. Caitlin LAROCHE, RALLY CYCLING, at 1:23

47. Karol-Ann CANUEL, BOELS DOLMANS CYCLINGTEAM, at 1:23

48. Shayna POWLESS, SHO – AIR TWENTY20, at 1:28

49. Rushlee BUCHANAN, UNITEDHEALTHCARE PRO CYCLING TEAM, at 1:31

50. Marie-Soleil BLAIS, TEAM ILLUMINATE, at 1:33

51. Michaela DRUMMOND, VISIT DALLAS DNA PRO CYCLING, at 1:37

52. Hannah BARNES, CANYON SRAM RACING, at 1:37

53. Sofia ARREOLA, SHO – AIR TWENTY20, at 1:37

54. Amy PIETERS, BOELS DOLMANS CYCLINGTEAM, at 1:37

55. Christine MAJERUS, BOELS DOLMANS CYCLINGTEAM, at 1:37

56. Elizabeth WILLIAMS, HAGENS BERMAN / SUPERMINT, at 1:37

57. Brianna WALLE, TEAM TIBCO – SILICON VALLEY BANK, at 1:37

58. Lucinda BRAND, TEAM SUNWEB, at 1:37

59. Gillian ELLSAY, COLAVITA/BIANCHI, at 1:37

60. Jip VAN DEN BOS, BOELS DOLMANS CYCLINGTEAM, at 1:37

61. Malgorzata JASINSKA, CYLANCE CYCLING, at 1:37

62. Hanna MUEGGE, VISIT DALLAS DNA PRO CYCLING, at 1:55

63. Jessica CERRA, HAGENS BERMAN / SUPERMINT, at 1:57

64. Lindsay MYERS, TEAM TIBCO – SILICON VALLEY BANK, at 1:59

65. Katherine MAINE, RALLY CYCLING, at 2:00

66. Georgia CATTERICK, TEAM ILLUMINATE, at 2:05

67. Allison ARENSMAN, USA, at 2:05

68. Sarah RIJKES, LARES – WAOWDEALS WOMEN CYCLING TEAM, at 2:05

69. Skylar SCHNEIDER, USA, at 2:14

70. Hannah ARENSMAN, USA, at 2:14

71. Claire ROSE, VISIT DALLAS DNA PRO CYCLING, at 2:14

72. Lindsay BAYER, HAGENS BERMAN / SUPERMINT, at 2:19

73. Mandy HEINTZ, VISIT DALLAS DNA PRO CYCLING, at 2:19

74. Bryony VAN VELZEN, LARES – WAOWDEALS WOMEN CYCLING TEAM, at 2:21

75. Amelie RIVAT, LARES – WAOWDEALS WOMEN CYCLING TEAM, at 2:21

76. Alexandra MILLARD, TEAM ILLUMINATE, at 2:29

77. Amber PIERCE, COLAVITA/BIANCHI, at 2:39

78. Whitney ALLISON, COLAVITA/BIANCHI, at 2:39

79. Julia SOEK, TEAM SUNWEB, at 2:45

80. Erica ALLAR, RALLY CYCLING, at 2:51

81. Alexis RYAN, CANYON SRAM RACING, at 3:12

82. Barbara GUARISCHI, CANYON SRAM RACING, at 3:12

83. Lauretta HANSON, UNITEDHEALTHCARE PRO CYCLING TEAM, at 4:33

84. Lauren HALL, UNITEDHEALTHCARE PRO CYCLING TEAM, at 4:33

85. Kirsten WILD, CYLANCE CYCLING, at 5:03

86. Alison TETRICK, CYLANCE CYCLING, at 11:35

87. Samantha SCHNEIDER, USA, at 11:39

DNF Yusseli MENDIVIL SOTO, TEAM ILLUMINATE

DNF Holly BRECK, SHO – AIR TWENTY20

DNF Amy CURE, WIGGLE HIGH5

DNF Tiffany CROMWELL, CANYON SRAM RACING

DNF Laurel RATHBUN, USA

DNF Astrid GASSNER, COLAVITA/BIANCHI

DNF Jessica MUNDY, COLAVITA/BIANCHI

DNF Shana VAN GLABEKE, LARES – WAOWDEALS WOMEN CYCLING TEAM

General classification