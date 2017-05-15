California, stage 2: Majka wins from break, takes yellow

Polish champion Rafal Majka won the Amgen Tour of California’s stage 2, powering out of a group of four on a steep kicker to the finish in San Jose Monday. Only George Bennett (LottoNL-Jumbo) could follow the Bora-Hansgrohe climber in the final 200 meters. Bennett finished second by a wheel. Team Sky’s American Ian Boswell out-sprinted Dimension Data’s Lachlan Morton for third.

With the win, Majka took the overall lead from sprinter Marcel Kittel (Quick-Step Floors), winner of stage 1.

Top 10, stage 2

1. Rafal MAJKA, BORA – HANSGROHE, in 3:43:46

2. George BENNETT, TEAM LOTTO NL – JUMBO, at :00

3. Ian BOSWELL, TEAM SKY, at :07

4. Lachlan MORTON, TEAM DIMENSION DATA, at :07

5. Robert GESINK, TEAM LOTTO NL – JUMBO, at :37

6. Brent BOOKWALTER, BMC RACING TEAM, at :37

7. Tao GEOGHEGAN HART, TEAM SKY, at :37

8. Sam OOMEN, TEAM SUNWEB, at :37

9. Enric MAS NICOLAU, QUICK – STEP FLOORS, at :37

10. Andrew TALANSKY, CANNONDALE DRAPAC PROFESSIONAL CYCLING TEAM, at :37

Top-10 overall

1. Rafal MAJKA, BORA – HANSGROHE, in 7:29:14

2. George BENNETT, TEAM LOTTO NL – JUMBO, at :02

3. Ian BOSWELL, TEAM SKY, at :14

4. Lachlan MORTON, TEAM DIMENSION DATA, at :16

5. Robert GESINK, TEAM LOTTO NL – JUMBO, at :48

6. Brent BOOKWALTER, BMC RACING TEAM, at :48

7. Sam OOMEN, TEAM SUNWEB, at :48

8. Andrew TALANSKY, CANNONDALE DRAPAC PROFESSIONAL CYCLING TEAM, at :48

9. Maximilian SCHACHMANN, QUICK – STEP FLOORS, at :48

10. Vegard Stake LAENGEN, UAE ABU DHABI, at :48

The breakaway escaped on Mount Hamilton, the fourth of five categorized climbs and also the hardest. Cannondale-Drapac’s Toms Skujins rode with the group over the top of the above-category climb, about halfway through the 144.5km stage. But on a fast descent, the Latvian crashed and had to abandon with what appeared to be a head injury.

Four leaders rode together into the short climb of Metcalf Road that led to the finish. Morton eagerly accelerated twice in quick succession. However, Majka marked both moves.

Bennett then launched a counterattack, and Majka hopped right onto his wheel. Up the final steep gradient, Majka accelerated. The road gradually curved to the right, and Majka pinched the Kiwi Bennett against the barriers, grinding his teeth through the final 50 meters to take his first victory of 2017.

Majka should be able to keep the overall lead in Tuesday’s stage 3, a 192.5km race from Pismo Beach to Morro Bay with just one categorized climb.