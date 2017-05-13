VN podcast, Special Episode: A thrilling women’s Tour of California

Welcome to a ‘Special Episode’ of the VeloNews cycling podcast, where we discuss the latest news from the Amgen Women’s Tour of California.

Just one second separates the top two places with one stage left in the Amgen Tour of California women’s race. Fred Dreier, Caley Fretz, and Kristen Legan discuss the thrilling race, which has seen American teams like UnitedHealthcare take the fight to international juggernauts like Boels-Dolmans.

Plus, a chat with Megan Guarnier about her return from a serious concussion, and a check-in with mountain bike legend Katerina Nash, who is racing TOC for Team Illuminate. Yes, she’s doing so on mountain bike pedals.

