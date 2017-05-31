VN podcast, ep. 31: Did Dumoulin win… Or did Nairo lose?

Welcome to the VeloNews cycling podcast, where we discuss the latest trends, news, and controversies in the world of cycling.

Did Tom Dumoulin win the Giro or did Nairo Quintana lose it? Fred Dreier, Caley Fretz, and Spencer Powlison dissect the Italian grand tour then look ahead to the weird and wacky Hammer Series, which sets off this weekend, and to the Criterium du Dauphine, one of the final tests before the Tour de France. Plus: How would a Cat. 3 tackle the Hammer series? Tune in to find out.

