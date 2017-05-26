VN podcast, ep. 30: Dumoulin’s time dump; van Garderen’s redemption

More episodes of the VeloNews Cycling Podcast Special VN California podcast: Inside a TT team car The gang at VeloNews shares their experience in the team car at the Amgen Tour of California time trial in this podcast special episode.

Welcome to the VeloNews cycling podcast, where we discuss the latest trends, news, and controversies in the world of cycling.

Tejay van Garderen won a grand tour stage! So did Pierre Rolland, thus officially ending the Cannondale Curse. Fred Dreier, Caley Fretz, and Spencer Powlison discuss an action-packed week at the Giro d’Italia, from Tom Dumoulin’s time dump to van Garderen’s emotional roller coaster. Yes, there are some poop jokes.

This episode is presented by Health IQ, which offers special rate life insurance for cyclists. Get a quote today >>

If you like what you hear, subscribe to the VeloNews podcast on iTunes, Stitcher, and Google Play. Also, check out the VeloNews Fast Talk training podcast with Trevor Connor and Fretz.