VN podcast, ep. 28: Why Giro’s Etna summit was a dud; Talansky interview

The Giro d’Italia’s first mountain stage is behind us, so what did we learn? This episode begins with a dispatch from our man on the ground, Andrew Hood. Then, Fred Dreier, Caley Fretz and Spencer Powlison dig into the Etna stage, find out Who Was Wronger, Ask a Cat 3, adopt a GC contender, and look ahead to the week of racing coming up.

Plus, an interview with Tour of California favorite, and Tour de France hopeful, Andrew Talansky.

