VN podcast, ep. 27: Giro preview; chef Chris Cosentino makes frites for Merckx

The Giro d’Italia is here! This race always surprises, and this year is no exception. Fred Dreier, Caley Fretz, and Spencer Powlison discuss a controversial new downhill racing competition, the tricky first week, and make their picks for the overall.

Then, Spencer catches up with celebrity chef Chris Cosentino to chat about his No Kid Hungry charity and Chefs Cycle ride, plus ask him what he’d cook for famous cyclists, given the chance.

