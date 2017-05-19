Week in Tech: Strava commutes, Steve McQueen helmets, new Zipps

Here’s the Week in Tech — all the gear news, tips, and announcements you need and none of the marketing gibberish you don’t.

Cyclists record 276,818 commutes on Strava Global Bike to Work Day

On May 11, Strava users from over 170 countries logged 3.3 million miles for the company’s Global Bike to Work Day. This accounts for 1,580 tons of carbon emissions that were offset on that day due to bicycle travel. That’s the equivalent of 184,000 cars idling for an hour!

Strava first introduced its bike to work initiative in 2016 in an effort to help urban planners improve city infrastructure for cyclists. There was a 94-percent increase in the number of cyclists on Strava who tagged a ride as a commute on Global Bike to Work Day, relative to the average weekday in April and May 2017.

New 27.5-inch Mach 5.5 Carbon trail bike from Pivot

Pivot released the new Mach 5.5 Carbon trail bike that features 140mm of rear suspension and 160mm of travel up front. It is built around Pivot’s Mach 5.7 Carbon trail bike platform. The frame can fit 27.5-inch wheels with tires up to 2.6 inches wide.

The 5.5 Carbon comes in five sizes to fit riders from 4-foot-11 to 6-foot-7, and every size option, including XS, fits a full-size water bottle inside the front triangle. It is available as a complete bike or as a frameset. Full builds weigh less than 27 pounds with a dropper post.

Steve McQueen-inspired helmets from Thousand Helmets

Thousand Helmets celebrated its second anniversary with the debut of the new Epoch helmet line. The classic-looking bike helmets use fun colors and finishes for for the urban rider. They also feature modern accents including a Secret Poplock system that allows you to safely leave your helmet secured to your bike. Thousand Helmets will replace your helmet if it is stolen, with its bike helmet theft guarantee.

The Epoch line was inspired by Steve McQueen and the iconic Bel Air Cadillac. Color options include Speedway Cream, Willowbrook Mint, and Nordic Wood.

New women’s spring and summer line from Rapha

Rapha released its women’s line for the spring and summer. It includes new products for racing, training, and long distance riding in hot weather conditions. It uses the same fabrics as the Pro Team collection.

Rapha’s Brevet range is designed for long-distance or multi-day riding. It now features several women’s pieces. The bib shorts have a perforated chamois and fabrics that can be washed and dried overnight. The Classic range gets an updated Classic Wind Jacket II and Gilet II with fabrics that have reflective touches. Finally, the Women’s Flyweight Jersey is Rapha’s lightest jersey yet, designed for comfort in hot and humid conditions.

Zipp introduces (more) affordable carbon wheels

Zipp unveiled a new carbon wheelset designed for riders on a budget. The $1,500 302 carbon clincher wheels are available for both rim and disc brakes. Despite the lower price-point, Zipp makes the 302 rims in its Indianapolis factory, like all of its carbon clincher rims. A pair of rim-brake 302s weighs 1,645 grams; disc wheels are slightly heavier at 1,695.

On the other side of the price spectrum, Zipp also announced a disc brake-specific 454 NSW wheelset. Yes, these are the famous “whale wheels.” Zipp says the design is inspired by aquatic mammals. All this biomimicry will cost $4,000 for a pair. They feature Zipp’s many bells and whistles, such as Cognition hubs and special rim dimpling to improve aerodynamics.

