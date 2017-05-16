VN podcast, Ep. 29: Crashes, California, and Cannondale’s future

Welcome to the VeloNews cycling podcast, where we discuss the latest trends, news, and controversies in the world of cycling.

Should Movistar have waited when a motorcycle took out GC contenders at the Giro? Will Cannondale-Drapac exist in 2018? Did Boels-Dolmans race dirty? The VeloNews Podcast comes to you from Italy and California this week and tackles the controversies of the weekend head on.

First Caley Fretz and Fred Dreier report from an attack-filled second stage of the Amgen tour, including interviews with Ian Boswell, Brent Bookwalter, and Andrew Talansky. Then Andrew Hood and Rupert Guinness bring the hottest of takes on the Giro’s latest motorcycle controversy. Finally, Dreier sits down with Cannondale-Drapac boss Jonathan Vaughters to discuss the future of the green team.

