Video: Boswell loses podium spot in Big Bear TT

American rider Ian Boswell saw his shot at the Amgen Tour of California’s final podium evaporate during Friday’s individual time trial. Boswell put for a steady effort along the 15-mile course, which traced a winding route along Big Bear Lake. But he dropped time to both Andrew Talansky (Cannondale-Drapac) and Brent Bookwalter (BMC Racing) who leapfrogged him in the overall standings.

After the race, Boswell admitted that his effort in Thursday’s climb to Mount Baldy, compounded with the high-altitude course at Big Bear Lake (7,000 feet), created a challenging scenario for him on Friday.

“It was a big learning experience in a lot of regards,” Boswell said. “It’s the first real GC I’ve gone for, so it’s been a big learning experience.”

Boswell enters Saturday’s final stage in fifth place, one minute down on race leader George Bennett (Lotto-Jumbo).