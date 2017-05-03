Tour of Utah confirms 14 teams for 2017

The Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah announced Wednesday that 14 professional teams have been confirmed to race the seven-day event, July 31-August 6.

More on Tour of Utah Tour of Utah announces 2017 host cities The 2017 Tour of Utah route will be centered around Salt Lake City. It includes a new time trial stage and concludes with an SLC circuit.

The teams hail from six different countries and are headlined by WorldTour outfit BMC Racing. The line-up also includes six second-tier UCI Pro Continental teams, with a bit of European flavor as two are based in Italy, one is Spanish, and a fourth is from Israel.

“The lineup of teams for the 2017 Tour of Utah brings impressive cycling resumes and international flavor,” said Jenn Andrs, executive director of the Tour of Utah. “With six international teams and four newcomers, the peloton will treat fans to world-class racing with a depth of talent. The scenic byways and mountain roads in Utah always prove challenging and I expect a tremendous week of racing in August.”

Race organizers will name two additional teams in the coming months for a total of 16 invited squads.

2017 Tour of Utah teams

Amore & Vita-Selle SMP (Alb)

Axeon Hagens Berman (US)

Bardiani CSF (I)

BMC Racing (US)

Caja Rural-Seguros RGA (Sp)

Cylance Cycling (US)

Holowesko-Citadel (US)

Israel Cycling Academy (Isr)

Jelly Belly Cycling-Maxxis (US)

Nippo-Vini Fantini (I)

Team Novo Nordisk (US)

Rally Cycling (US)

Silber (Can)

UnitedHealthcare (US)