Three Mother’s Day gift ideas for cyclists

Ditch the flowers and jewelry this Mother’s Day and give cycling moms something they’ll really love. Here are some of our favorite spring pieces the ladies in your life will love.

Salt Cycling Caps

$49

Salt’s medium-weight cotton caps use a four-panel design for an even fit beneath most helmets. The Boulder, Colorado-based company keeps styles fresh with limited edition runs made to order. They’re pricey but the unique look and custom fit are worth it.

One Lady Gore-Tex Shakedry Bike Jacket

$280

Gore’s Shakedry super-lightweight and breathable rain jacket is one of our favorite riding pieces and something we rarely leave home without. Even a short ride into the mountains could mean rain, hail, or even snow during the shoulder season and the packable jacket lends peace of mind, ensuring we won’t freeze on a wet descent. Now, the Active One jacket is available in a women’s-specific cut.

Adidas Zonyk Aero Pro Sunglasses

$249

Adidas’s Zonyk Aero Pro shades are packed with performance features and stylish frames. The crisp photochromic lenses provide a wide range of tint for changing conditions and the adjustable frames provide a custom-like fit. While they aren’t women’s-specific, the Zonyk shades have a feminine look and are ideal for riders with smaller faces.

