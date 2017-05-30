Summerhill, UHC part ways following gun charge

American Danny Summerhill has parted ways with the UnitedHealthcare pro cycling team following a gun charge in his home state of Colorado. According to the team, Summherhill has voluntarily resigned.

“Following an internal investigation, we accepted Mr. Summerhill’s resignation from the team, effective immediately,” the team said in a statement “The personal actions of one individual do not represent the values of our dedicated athletes, sponsors or fans, and we offer our sincerest apologies to anyone who may have been impacted.”

Summerhill, 28, was arraigned Tuesday in Jefferson County, Colorado for firing a handgun into a hillside southwest of Denver this past February. The Denver Post first reported the news. He was issued a summons on Tuesday for disorderly conduct, discharging a weapon in a public space, and reckless endangerment. On that same day, the Jefferson County Court arraigned Summerhill.

According to the Post, Jefferson County deputies say Summerhill fired at least three times into the rural hillside along a stretch of Deer Creek Road that has homes every few hundred yards. A local resident, Joe Porter, confronted him and contacted authorities.

Summerhill did not respond to VeloNews’s request for comment on Tuesday. According to Jefferson County deputies, he said he was unaware that the area was residential. He didn’t know it was illegal to shoot the hillside.

Deputies issued Summerhill a summons for disorderly conduct, discharging a weapon in a public space, and reckless endangerment.

The Post reports that he admitted to shooting because he “had a bad day and needed to vent.”

A longtime member of the Colorado cycling community, Summerhill won multiple national titles as a junior and Under-23 cyclocross racer. He claimed silver at the 2007 junior world cyclocross championships. He also raced with the Chipotle-First Solar development team and the U.S. National team. He won Pennsylvania’s Reading 120 in 2015. Most recently Summerhill won stages of the Tour of Taiwan and Tour of Japan.