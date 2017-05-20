Special Episode: Inside a time trial team car

Welcome to the VeloNews cycling podcast, where we discuss the latest trends, news, and controversies in the world of cycling.

Ever wonder what it’s like to be in the team car behind Taylor Phinney? This special episode from the Big Bear time trial at the Amgen Tour of California takes you inside the cars behind Phinney and Rally’s TOC stage winner Evan Huffman, including chats with both riders, their directors, and Huffman’s mom.

If you like what you hear, subscribe to the VeloNews podcast on iTunes, Stitcher, and Google Play. Also, check out the VeloNews Fast Talk training podcast with Trevor Connor and Caley Fretz.